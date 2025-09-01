Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind controversial Man’s Best Friend cover art

Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind Man’s Best Friend cover following backlash. Picture: CBS, Island

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter has responded to the Man's Best Friend album artwork controversy in the most iconic way.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

You've seen the discourse around Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend art but do you know the meaning behind it?

As soon as Sabrina Carpenter unveiled the cover for her new album Man's Best Friend, it immediately sparked a huge online conversation. In the image, Sabrina is pictured on her knees as a mystery man pulls her hair from above. Fans praised the photograph as a great example of satire but some people accused Sabrina of glamorising violence.

Now, Sabrina has revealed exactly what the cover means to her and how she feels about the controversy it created.

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album art on Instagram live

When asked about the reaction on CBS, Sabrina said: "Y'all need to get out more. I was actually shocked because me and my friends and my family and the people that I always share my music and my art with first, it just wasn't even a conversation. It's perfect for the album. Everything about it to me felt so opposite of the world ending."

Sabrina continued: "There's a lot of pointing figures. They hadn't heard the project. They don't know me. They don't know my intentions." Sabrina then added: "People who have no idea who I am absolutely look at that photo and go, 'Where are her parents?' My parents actually saw the photo and they loved it."

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about new music and viral album cover debate in exclusive interview

What does Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend art mean?

As for what it represents, Sabrina said: "To me, it's so up to interpretation. My interpretation is being in on the control. Being in on your lack of control and when you want to be in control. As a young woman, I think you're just as aware of when you're in control and when you're not. Those are choices."

She explained: "For me, this whole album was about the humanity of allowing yourself to make mistakes. Knowing when you're putting yourself in a situation that will probably end up poorly but it's gonna teach you something. There's a lot of different meanings."

Sabrina also discussed the meaning in her fan newsletter: "This album reflects how unfortunately human it fells to experience love and loss. On top of the world one second, humbled the next, emotionally pulled by a leash and begging for treats (treats being the bare mimimum)."

So there we have it. The image IS satirical!

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.