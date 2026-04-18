Sabrina Carpenter debuts new song with Madonna as surprise Coachella guest

18 April 2026, 06:44 | Updated: 18 April 2026, 06:59

Sabrina Carpenter debuts new song with Madonna as surprise Coachella guest
Sabrina Carpenter debuts new song with Madonna as surprise Coachella guest. Picture: Coachella
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna performed their new song 'Bring Your Love' live for the first time together.

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The rumours were true. Sabrina Carpenter just brought Madonna out as a surprise guest at weekend 2 of Coachella.

If you've followed Coachella before, you'll know that surprise guests are common practice at the festival. Throughout Coachella history, we've seen Beyoncé bring out Destiny's Child and Ariana Grande bring out Justin Bieber. Sabrina has also brought out guests like Shania Twain, Earth, Wind & Fire and Christina Aguilera at her past shows.

For weekend 1 of Coachella, Sabrina brought out Hollywood icons like Susan Sarandon and Will Ferrell. Now, Sabrina has brought out Geena Davis (!) to do Susan's weekend 1 skit and Madonna (!!!) for a surprise medley and the live debut of their new Confessions II song.

Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna sing 'Like a Prayer' together
Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna sing 'Like a Prayer' together. Picture: Coachella

While performing 'Juno', Sabrina sang the line "Have you ever tried this one?" and instead of doing a sex position, the song then mixed into Madonna's 'Vogue'. Madonna then appeared on stage and the pair began doing the iconic rap from 'Vogue' together. Together, the pair sang a mix of Madonna's smash hits 'Vogue' and 'Like a Prayer'.

If that weren't exciting enough, the pair then delivered a live debut of a band new song from Madonna's Confessions II album called 'Bring Your Love'. The throbbing dance song appears to be about the expectations of fame.

Madonna then thanked Sabrina for bringing her to the stage and pointed out that it's been 20 years since she sang Confessions on a Dancefloor songs on the same stage.

If that weren't enough, they then finished the medley with a rousing rendition of 'Like a Prayer'.

After Madonna, exited the stage, Sabrina then said: "Madonna everybody!" and "Holy s---! It's like, what do you do after that? Oh my god. F---. I need a drink". Sabrina then ended her setlist with performances of 'Espresso', 'Goodbye' and 'Tears'.

As it stands, it's currently unclear when Sabrina and Madonna will release their collab 'Bring Your Love' but it looks like it will be a single on Madonna's new album Confessions II.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

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