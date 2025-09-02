The hidden meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'House Tour' lyrics explained

Sabrina Carpenter 'House Tour' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG, Island

By Sam Prance

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'House Tour' lyrics about? The track is arguably Sabrina's most provocative song yet.

Take your shoes off! Everyone is living for Sabrina Carpenter's new song 'House Tour' but what are the lyrics about?

You don't have to be a Sabrina fan to know that she has a gift for sexual metaphors. Over the course of her career to date, Sabrina has come up with increasingly hilarious and creative ways to describe sex in her music. Hit songs like 'Nonsense' and 'Bed Chem' take horniness to new levels and her latest single 'Tears' is a testament to that.

However, Sabrina's song 'House Tour' arguably tops them all and people are only just realising what the Man's Best Friend track is actually about. If you haven't clocked the hidden meaning in 'House Tour', scroll down to find out.

On first glance, Sabrina's 'House Tour' appears to be a song about inviting someone home after a date. Sabrina sings: Thank you for dinner baby I had a really great time / I really loved the conversation and that your car self-drives / The pineapple air freshener is my favorite kind / Well, this is me, but if you have time / Do you want the house tour?

However, if you listen closely it quickly becomes clear that Sabrina is singing about sex. Not only that but the house tour in question relates to her body. Sabrina is offering a tour of her own "design". Sabrina references first, second and third base by singing: I could take you to the first, second, third floor.

More explicitly, Sabrina sings: I just want you to come inside / But never enter through the back door / House tour.

She even references waxing and birth control by adding: I spent a little fortune on the waxed floors / We can be a little reckless ’cause it's insured.

Taking the metaphor further in the bridge, Sabrina states: My house was especially built for you / Some say it's a place where your dreams come true.

Turning the phrase "house tour" into a tongue in cheek sexual innuendo? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'House Tour' lyrics

INTRO

Take your shoes off

VERSE 1

Thank you for dinner, baby, I had a really great time

I really loved the conversation and that your car self-drives

The pineapple air freshener is my favorite kind

Well, this is me, but if you have time

CHORUS

Do you want the house tour?

I could take you to the first, second, third floor

And I promise none of this is a metaphor

I just want you to come inside

Baby, what's mine is now yours

VERSE 2

(Haha)

The couch is really comfy, comfy

Got some Chips Ahoy if you’re hungry, hungry (Oh)

You don't need to love me, love me, lovе me

I'm just so proud of my design (To dim the lights)

CHORUS

Do you want thе house tour?

I could take you to the first, second, third floor (We can take it to the—)

And I promise none of this is a metaphor (Ah)

I just want you to come inside (Come inside)

But never enter through the back door

House tour

Yeah, I spent a little fortune on the waxed floors

We can be a little reckless ’cause it's insured

I'm pleasured to be your hot tour guide

Baby, what's mine is now yours (Woo)

POST-CHORUS

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Co-come on, bae, oh

Well, baby, if you come outside, if you come outside

I will let you in

BRIDGE

My house is on Pretty Girl Avenue

My house was especially built for you

Some say it's a place where your dreams come true

My house could be your house too

OUTRO

Oh

So, um, are you coming in or what?

