A translation of Sabrina Carpenter's multi-lingual 'Goodbye' lyrics and the meaning explained
29 August 2025, 07:36
Sabrina Carpenter sings in Japanese, Spanish, Italian and French in her 'Goodbye' lyrics but what are they about? What does "Por siempre te amo" mean in English?
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Goodbye' lyrics feature multiple languages but what are they and what is Sabrina singing about?
Longterm Carpenters will already know that Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to dabbling in different languages in her music. In her 2018 song 'Paris', Sabrina famously talks in French in the bridge (Mon cœur est à toi pour toujours). On top of that, Sabrina's posted covers of Spanish songs including Rosalía's 'COMO UN G' and Kali Uchis' 'telepatía'.
Now, Sabrina is singing in Japanese, Spanish, Italian and French in her 'Goodbye' lyrics. With that in mind, we're here to provide a full translation of Sabrina's 'Goodbye' lyrics and breakdown the meaning of the song for you.
What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Goodbye' lyrics about?
Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album art on Instagram live
In 'Goodbye', Sabrina tells ex who broke her heart that they will never get her back. The chorus goes: Goodbye means that you're losing me for life / Can't call it love, then call it quits / Can’t shoot me down, then shoot the shit / Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye? / So you don't get to be the one who cries.
To send the message home, Sabrina taunts her former lover in multiple languages.
What languages is Sabrina Carpenter singing in 'Goodbye'?
In the first pre-chorus, Sabrina sings: Well, sayonara, adiós / You’re not bilingual, but you should know. Sayonara (さよなら) is Japanese for goodbye and, specifically, it means a permanent farewell. Meanwhile, adiós is goodbye in Spanish. Sabrina is making clear that her lover will never get back.
Sabrina then switches things up in the second pre-chorus by adding: But I'll say, 'Arrivederci, au revoir' / Forgive my French, but, f--- you, ta-ta. Arrivederci is a formal way of saying goodbye in Italian (it also means until we'll meet again) and au revoir is how you say goodbye in French.
What does "Por siempre te amo" mean in English?
If that weren't enough, there's a multi-lingual bridge. Sabrina sings the words "sayonara, adiós" again and then: On the flip side, cheerio / Por siempre te amo, wait, no. Cheerio is British slang for goodbye and Por siempre te amo means "I will always love you" in Spanish.
Essentially, Sabrina is making clear that the relationship is over good.
Sabrina Carpenter - Goodbye (Official Lyric Video)
Sabrina is yet to explain what 'Goodbye' means to her but she co-wrote the song with Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff.
Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if she reveals anything more about the song.
Sabrina Carpenter - 'Goodbye' lyrics
VERSE 1
Broke my heart on Saturday
Guess overnight your feelings changed
And I have cried so much I almost fainted (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
To show you just how much it hurts
I wish I had a gun or words
If somethin' got lost in communication (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
PRE-CHORUS
Well, sayonara, adiós
You’re not bilingual, but you should know
CHORUS
Goodbye means that you're losing me for life
Can't call it love, then call it quits
Can’t shoot me down, then shoot the shit
Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye?
So you don't get to be the one who cries
Can't have your cake and eat it too
By walking out, that means you choose goodbye
VERSE 2
The feeling so specific
Wanna punch you every other minute, oh
You used to love my ass, now, baby, you won't see it anymorе (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
We'll just give it three weeks, buddy
Gonna wake up from your coma, honеy, ooh
And that's when you'll be holding hokey flowers, standing at my door (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
PRE-CHORUS
But I'll say, "Arrivederci, au revoir"
Forgive my French, but, f--- you, ta-ta
CHORUS
Goodbye means that you’re losing me for life
Can’t call it love, then call it quits
Can't shoot me down, then shoot the shit
Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye? (Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye?)
So you don’t get to be the one who cries
Can't have your cake and eat it too
By walking out, that means you choose goodbye
BRIDGE
Sayonara, adiós
On the flip side, cheerio
Por siempre te amo, wait, no
S---, when did you get here?
Go put on some clothes
CHORUS
Goodbye means that you're losing me for life
Can't call it love, then call it quits
Can’t shoot me down, then shoot the shit
Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye? (Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye?)
So you don't get to be the one who cries
Can't have your cake and eat it too
By walking out, that means you choose goodbye
OUTRO
Goodbye
Get home safe
