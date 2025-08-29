Sabrina Carpenter's 'Go Go Juice' lyrics include clever nod to her exes

29 August 2025, 16:59 | Updated: 29 August 2025, 17:16

Sabrina Carpenter and her now-ex boyfriend Barry Keoghan [left]. Sabrina in the 'Go Go Juice' lyric video [right]. Picture: Getty / Vevo

By Abbie Reynolds

Sabrina Carpenter fans have spotted a secret nod to her dating history in 'Go Go Juice' lyrics.

We knew a Barry Keoghan mention would be in there somewhere, we just had to look hard enough! As soon as Sabrina Carpenter released her album 'Man's Best Friend', fans began speculating who her tracks were about.

Fans have already theorised that tracks like, 'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night' and 'Goodbye' where penned about her relationship with Barry Keoghan, and now they've found a huge easter egg in 'Go Go Juice' that could be a nod to multiple of her exes.

In the lyrics of 'Go Go Juice', Sabrina sings, I'm just drinking to call someone / Ain't nobody safe when I'm a little bit drunk, Could be John or Larry, gosh, who's to say? / Or the one that rhymes with "villain" if I'm feelin' that way.

Sabrina Carpenter poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album for "Short n&squot; Sweet" and Best Pop Solo Performance awards
Sabrina Carpenter poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album for "Short n' Sweet" and Best Pop Solo Performance awards. Picture: Getty

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Go Go Juice' about?

Sabrina name drops 'John, Larry or the one that rhymes with villain' in the 'Go Go Juice' lyrics, and fans are sure this is a nod to exes Shawn Mendes, Barry Keoghan, Dylan O'Brien and/or Griffen Gluck because their names rhyme with John, Larry and villain.

While a relationship was never publicly confirmed with Griffen, they met on the set of the 2019 Netflix film, Tall Girl and sparked dating rumours during Halloween, when Sabrina seemingly soft-launched their relationship on Instagram with a picture of them in matching costumes. But most fans are certain 'villain' is in reference to Dylan and not Griffen.

Sabrina first sparked dating rumours with Dylan in September 2022 after celeb gossip page DeuxMoi shared a photo of the stars hanging out during New York Fashion Week. Fans also claimed they had been seen at a nearby bar together, but neither of the stars ever addressed the romance rumours.

Sabrina Carpenter - Go Go Juice (Official Lyric Video)

Barry was probably one of her most public relationships, despite their being few actual pictures of her with him. They first began dating in 2023 after meeting during Paris Fashion Week. But in December 2024 it was reported by a People source that Sabrina and Barry had split. They said: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

Sabrina's rendezvous with Shawn had been temporarily forgotten by her fans after they shared a whirlwind romance in early 2023. But it turns out it wasn't forgotten by Sabrina, as many fans believe a good chunk of her album 'Short N' Sweet' was written about him.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Go Go Juice' lyrics

VERSE 1

Love when happy hour comes at 10 am o'clock on a Tuesday
Guess a broken heart doesn't care that I just woke up
Got a soft spot for a bev' and a boy that's fruity
Can't lie, whole week's been tough

PRE-CHORUS

No party invitations, not goin' to the club

CHORUS

I'm just drinking to call someone
Ain't nobody safe when I'm a little bit drunk
Could be John or Larry, gosh, who's to say?
Or the one that rhymes with "villain" if I'm feelin' that way
Oh, I'm just drinking to call someone
A girl who knows her liquor is a girl who's been dumped
Sippin' on my go go juice, I can't be blamed
Some good old-fashioned fun sure numbs the pain

VERSE 2

Ring, ring, ring, yeah, it's super important (How many shots in an ounce?)
I might have double vision, but that is irrelevant right now (Answer me, baby, um, are you in town?)
I miss you and I think about you every minute
If you're still disinterested in me, well, f---

PRE-CHORUS

Just tryin' different numbers, didn't think that you'd pick up

CHORUS

I'm just drinking to call someone
Ain't nobody safe when I'm a little bit drunk
Could be John or Larry, gosh, who's to say?
Or the one that rhymes with "villain" if I'm feelin' that way
Oh, I'm just drinking to call someone
A girl who knows her liquor is a girl who's been dumped
Sippin' on my go go juice, I can't be blamed
Some good old-fashioned fun sure numbs the pain (Ooh)

BRIDGE

Ba-da-da, da-da-da, da-da-da-da
Ba-da-da, da-da-da
How's yous been? What's up?
(Ah, woo, hahaha) Ba-da-da, da-da-da, da-da-da-da
Bye, it's me, how's mm-call, do you me still love?
Ba-da-da, da-da-da, da-da-da-da
Ba-da-da, da-da-da
Should we hook up?
Ba-da-da, da-da-da, da-da-da-da
Bye, it's me, how's mm-call, do you me still love?

CHORUS

I'm just drinking to call someone
Ain't nobody safe when I'm a little bit drunk
Could be John or Larry, gosh, who's to say?
Or the one that rhymes with "villain" if I'm feelin' that way
Oh, I'm just drinking to call someone
A girl who knows her liquor is a girl who's been dumped
Sippin' on my go go juice, I can't be blamed (Oh-oh)
Some good old-fashioned fun sure numbs the pain

