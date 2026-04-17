What time is Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set? Here's how to watch weekend 2 online

17 April 2026, 17:38 | Updated: 17 April 2026, 17:40

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella time and how to watch online
Sabrina Carpenter Coachella time and how to watch online. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter is headlining Coachella on Friday April 10th and April 17th but what time is she on stage?

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She told you she'd come again! Sabrina Carpenter is headlining Coachella...here's how can you watch her set online. For fans tuning in for weekend 2, Sabrina's times have changed slighlty and she has 10 more minutes on stage.

Ever since Coachella announced that Sabrina Carpenter would be headlining the 2026 festival, fans have been eager to see her performance and how it compares to her sold out Short n' Sweet Tour. Discussing the show with Perfect, Sabrina said: "It’s the most ambitious show I’ve ever done...we started this process around seven months ago."

So what time does Sabrina take to the Coachella stage on April 17th and how can you watch the livestream? Scroll down to see Sabrina's Coachella set times in the US, UK and other territories so you don't miss a thing.

Sabrina Carpenter teases Coachella set

How long is Sabrina Carptenter's Coachella weekend 2 set?

Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella weekend 2 set is scheduled to be an hour and 40 minutes. She will take to Coachella's main stage at 9:00PM (PT) on April 17th and finish at 10:40PM (PT). For fans on the east coast in the US, this means that Sabrina will start performing at 0:00AM (ET) on April 18th and finish at 1:40AM (ET).

For viewers in the UK, Sabrina will take to the stage at 5:00AM (BST) and wrap up at 6:40AM (BST) - so set those alarms early.

  • Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set will start at 9:00PM (PT) on Friday April 17th.

What time is Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set?

Here's a list of Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set times in multiple time zones:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00PM
  • United States (ET) - 0:00AM (April 18th)
  • Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00PM
  • Canada (Toronto) - 0:00AM (April 18th)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00AM (April 18th)
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00AM (April 18th)
  • Europe (CET) - 6:00AM (April 18th)
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00AM (April 18th)
  • India (New Delhi) - 9:30AM (April 18th)
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00AM (April 18th)
  • Philippines (Manila) - 12:00PM (April 18th)
  • Hong Kong - 12:00PM (April 18th)
  • Singapore - 12:00PM (April 18th)
  • Australia (Perth) - 12:00PM (April 18th)
  • Australia (Sydney) - 2:00PM (April 18th)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00PM (April 18th)
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 4:00PM (April 18th)

Find even more time zones here.

How to watch Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set online

To access the Coachella 2026 livestream, there is a Coachella Livestream App you can download from the App Store on your phone. If you fancy watching multiple artists as well as Sabrina, we would recommend downloading the app so you have all the Coachella info you need in one place.

However, you can also watch the Coachella 2025 livestream directly on YouTube. Simply go to Coachella's YouTube page where there are livestreams for each stage: Main Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Sonora.

You can watch the Main Stage livestream below.

Main Stage - Live from Coachella 2026

Full sets will not be uploaded to YouTube after each livestream so make sure to watch your favourite artist live if you want to see their entire show.

Don't worry if you tune in a bit late as you can rewind up to 24 hours before day-old livestream content disappears.

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

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