Sabrina Carpenter Coachella setlist: Every song she performs in order

10 April 2026, 17:34

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella setlist: Every song she performs in order
Sabrina Carpenter Coachella setlist: Every song she performs in order. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs did Sabrina Carpenter sing at Coachella? Here's a full guide to her 2026 setlist.

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It's official. Sabrina Carpenter is headlining Coachella on April 10th but which songs have made her Coachella setlist?

When Sabrina Carpenter performed at Coachella in 2024, she hilariously joked that she wouldn't come back until she was a headliner. In her custom 'Nonsense' outro that day, Sabrina famously sang: Man his knees so weak, he had to spread mine / He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline.

Fast forward to 2026 and Sabrina's joke has become a reality. Just two years later, Sabrina is a headliner alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G. What songs will Sabrina sing and how different is her set to her tour though?

Sabrina Carpenter teases Coachella set

What songs did Sabrina Carpenter sing at Coachella?

Over the course of the past few years, Sabrina has become one of the most successful popstars of her generation. In 2022, she went viral with 'Nonsense' and every single she's released since has taken over the charts. From Short n' Sweet to Man's Best Friend, Sabrina has all the hits and fan fave deep cuts to make an iconic Coachella setlist.

What songs made the cut though? Until Sabrina takes to the stage, we won't know for sure but it's possible that her set will be similar to her recent festival performances at Lolapalooza (Mar 20) and Estéro Picnic (Mar 22).

For reference, Sabrina's latest festival setlist at Estéro Picnic in Colombia was.

  1. Busy Woman
  2. Taste
  3. Good Graces
  4. Slim Pickins
  5. Manchild
  6. Coincidence
  7. Never Getting Laid
  8. because i liked a boy
  9. House Tour
  10. Tears
  11. Feather
  12. Nobody's Son
  13. Bed Chem (with elements of Ginuwine's 'Pony')
  14. Juno
  15. Please Please Please
  16. Don't Smile
  17. Espresso

Bookmark this page and we'll update it live when Sabrina is on stage.

General Views Of Coachella Music Festival Billboards
General Views Of Coachella Music Festival Billboards. Picture: Getty

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella surprise guests?

In the past, it's become commonplace for stars to bring out surprise guests during their Coachella performances. For reference, Ariana Grande brought out *NSYNC and Justin Bieber when she headlined. Sabrina has also brought out guests like Shania Twain, Earth Wind and Fire and Christina Aguilera at past shows.

As it stands, Sabrina has remained tight-lipped about any Coachella guests but fans have speculated that she could bring out Olivia Rodrigo, Madonna or Taylor Swift.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

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