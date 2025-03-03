Sabrina Carpenter speaks out after risqué BRITs performance sparks complaints

Sabrina Carpenter speaks out after risqué BRITs performance sparks complaints. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter responded to the drama in the most Sabrina Carpenter way possible.

Sabrina Carpenter has officially spoken out after people threatened to call Ofcom over her risqué BRITs performance.

Sabrina is no stranger to pushing the envelope. Over the course of her career to date, Sabrina has become known as a modern day horny Shakespeare thanks to her talent for sexual innuendos. From her infamous 'Nonsense' outros, to her iconic 'Espresso' lyrics, it's no secret that Sabrina's music deals explicitly with adult themes.

However, that hasn't stopped people from complaining about it. Recently, parents have complained about the sexual nature of Sabrina's 'Bed Chem' performance on her Short n' Sweet Tour and now Sabrina is coming under fire for what she did at the BRITs on Saturday (Mar 2).

Ever the icon, Sabrina has now responded to the BRITs backlash in true Sabrina Carpenter tongue in cheek fashion.

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the BRITs

On Saturday (Mar 2), Sabrina opened the BRITs with a medley of 'Espresso' and her song 'Bed Chem'. For 'Espresso', Sabrina performed the song with male dancers dressed as beefeaters. Sabrina then sang 'Bed Chem' in a boudoir setup. She wore a stunning lingerie look, did some very flexible choreo and served impeccable live vocals.

The performance ended with Sabrina trying to catch a beefeaters attention. Through the magic of camera work, she then insinuated that she was pleasuring the beefeater. For the most part, fans praised Sabrina for bringing her beloved songs to life in true superstar fashion. Nevertheless, it still led to some outrage online.

Sabrina Carpenter performing 'Bed Chem' at the BRITs. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

On Facebook, one person slammed Sabrina by saying: "Just watched her and WTF my daughter was watching. Can not believe they would let her perform on stage singing and being sexual in sexy lingerie."

Another criticised the actual BRITs by writing: "Should be reserved for after the watershed. She always says her performances are not for kids yet they show her performance early in the evening."

Sabrina's performance aired at 8:15PM before watershed. Watershed is the time after 9PM in the UK. It's when broadcasters can air content with a more adult, sexual or violent nature.

Reacting to the backlash on Instagram, Sabrina joked: "Brits 🇬🇧💋 i now know what watershed is!!!!"

In 2024, Sabrina spoke to TIME about criticism surrounding her being sexual in her music and shows. She said: "You'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that’s OK."

She added: "It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticise, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it's nothing."

Sabrina ended by saying: "If the one thing that helps you do that, is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that's what you’ve got to do."

Never change Sabrina!

