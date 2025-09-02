Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on Barry Keoghan getting hate from her fans

Sabrina Carpenter speaks about Barry Keoghan getting hate from her fans for the first time. Picture: YouTube / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Sabrina Carpenter has now spoken on how she feels about her fans sending Barry Keoghan hate over her music.

Sabrina Carpenter brought us another man-hating, sex-positive, bop-filled album with 'Man's Best Friend', which has got everyone talking.

With tracks like 'Nobody's Son' and 'My Man On Willpower', fans have been speculating who the album is penned about - just as they did with Sabrina's last album 'Short N' Sweet'.

Songs like 'Please Please Please' and 'Bed Chem', from 'Short N' Sweet', were believed to have been written about her relationship with Barry Keoghan.

While Sabrina never likes to confirm who she writes her music about, she has, for the first time, addressed Barry facing the backlash of speculation that her songs were written about him.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

In conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Sabrina was asked: "When you write with things that are going on in your life, do you worry about men saying, ‘I’m afraid to mess with her’?

"You know the last album [Short N' Sweet] they were saying was about Barry Keoghan - Bed Chem - you never said it is or it isn’t about him."

Sabrina replied: "Right, I just wouldn’t say. It’s more fun for people to picture in their head, then the person I picture in my head, I think."

Gayle followed up with: "But for him, he got a lot of backlash because your fans are very loyal."

"Correct," Sabrina was quick to respond.

"Did you feel badly when he was going through that, or did you feel, ‘well that’s not on me, I never said it was about him’?" Gayle quizzed.

Answering, Sabrina explained: "I feel I'm pretty transparent going into any of my relationships that I write songs. And I think they’re just as down for it. Most of the time they’ve been pretty flattered when they get a song written about them - good or bad. I think they’re just excited to get a shout out."

She concluded: "I’m not scared of men, in that sense - I’m scared of men sometimes - but in that sense I’m not scared of men. I’m not scared, I think I will attract exactly who I’m supposed to attract."

Sabrina's response is reminiscent of Taylor Swift's famous quote: "Well I figure if guys don’t want me to write songs about them, then they shouldn’t do bad things."

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

When it was reported that Barry and Sabrina had split in December last year there was all sort of speculation about why things had ended. In particular cheating allegation’s were levied at Barry, who in turn faced a lot of public backlash.

The hate towards Barry became so bad that he had to issue a statement. In the statement (that you can read in full here), Barry said: "The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."

Despite all of this, Barry and Sabrina still never addressed the reason for their split publicly. However a source told People: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

In 'Man's Best Friend' tracks like 'Goodbye' and 'Go Go Juice', Sabrina sings about being the one to get dumped. But in true Sabrina fashion, she'll likely never reveal if this a reference to one of her real life relationships.

