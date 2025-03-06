Sabrina Carpenter subtly roasts Barry Keoghan with hilarious dig at her Dublin concert

Sabrina Carpenter subtly roasts Barry Keoghan with hilarious dig at her Dublin concert. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, @_k8lynn via TikTok

By Sam Prance

Fans think Sabrina Carpenter poked fun at her ex Barry Keoghan on the Short n' Sweet Tour stage.

Did Sabrina Carpenter just say that? The star appears to have made a subtle dig at Barry Keoghan at her Dublin show.

Earlier this week (Mar 3), Sabrina Carpenter kicked of the European leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour in Dublin, Ireland. Fresh off of her BRITs performance, the show received rave reviews for its updated setlist and Sabrina's incredible live vocals. On top of that, it was Sabrina's first show since she reportedly split from Barry Keoghan last year.

Sabrina is yet to directly comment on the breakup. However, fans think that she just called Barry out live on stage.

According to The Mirror, Sabrina made a reference to Barry shortly before she performed 'Please Please Please' at her show in Dublin on Monday night. Introducing the song, the singer reportedly said: "Dublin, it's so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing. But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work."

Fans of Sabrina will already know that 'Please Please Please' is believed to be inspired by Barry. The song is about worrying that your boyfriend will end up embarrassing you and Sabrina actually cast Barry in the 'Please Please Please' music video while they were still dating each other.

To add insult to injury, Sabrina introduced the song on her second night by saying: "Dublin, you know this song?" When they screamed "yes" in response, Sabrina added: "It's for you!"

Given that Barry grew up in Dublin, fans think Sabrina was making a subtle dig at her ex.

People first reported that Barry and Sabrina had split in December 2024. A source told the news outlet: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

Whether or not Sabrina makes any more references to Barry on her tour is yet to be seen.

