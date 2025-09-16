Rose Gray: 'I was obsessed with Merlin when I was 14. I loved that wizard' | My Life In 20

On Air Now
16 September 2025, 16:45
To celebrate the release of her new single 'April', we asked British club queen Rose Gray to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.
Music by Madonna. I could never get bored of this album, it’s perfect.
The history of East London. I watch so many documentaries.
I dropped out of college shortly after [I turned 18] and had to face the reality of the real world without school to fall back on. Lots of jobs, tears and partying followed.
Seth Rogen, he’s jokes.
I think I went to Paris, which is crazy, I was just a baby.
Rose Gray - April (Official Visualiser)
Eyeliner.
Merlin. I loved that wizard.
I don’t find 13 unlucky, I actually love it and think it’s good luck. Crossing on the stairs is a no-go for me though. I also believe what we tell our bodies matters. Like, if I keep saying I’m tired, I’m telling every cell in my body that I’m tired. Pre-shows, I always do my own glam because it’s very meditative for me.
Rihanna. Is an explanation even needed?
Frankie and her trampoline. She was so good at backflips.
Rose Gray - Angel Of Satisfaction (Official Video)
Looking at my phone first thing in the morning. I hope by then I’ll just have a flip phone, or maybe no phone at all.
Being sick, or someone being sick on me. When I was about that age, someone actually was ill on me and I never got over it. It’s so bad now that, before I get on the tube, I check to see if anyone looks unwell.
I think a singer honestly, or an athlete.
Deep question. Maybe sloth, although I kind of wish I had more sloth-like behaviours, like sleeping and cuddling all day.
I’d love to sit with my nans and great nans. I’ve been really lucky to have them in my life.
Rose Gray feat. Shygirl & Casey MQ - Everything Changes (But I Won't) | Lyric Video
Sun. Music. Everyone I love. My cat. Good stories.
Adventurous. Intuitive. Loving. Loyal.
Japan. Go off grid for a couple of months.
My guy.
Rose Gray is set to release A Little Louder, Please - the deluxe album - on October 24th worldwide. You can pre-order the project from her website now.
