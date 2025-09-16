Rose Gray: 'I was obsessed with Merlin when I was 14. I loved that wizard' | My Life In 20

16 September 2025, 16:45

Rose Gray: 'I was obsessed with Merlin when I was 14. I loved that wizard' | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz / Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of her new single 'April', we asked British club queen Rose Gray to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

Music by Madonna. I could never get bored of this album, it’s perfect.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

The history of East London. I watch so many documentaries.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I dropped out of college shortly after [I turned 18] and had to face the reality of the real world without school to fall back on. Lots of jobs, tears and partying followed.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Seth Rogen, he’s jokes.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I think I went to Paris, which is crazy, I was just a baby.

Rose Gray - April (Official Visualiser)

15) What did you hate at 15 that you love now?

Eyeliner.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Merlin. I loved that wizard.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I don’t find 13 unlucky, I actually love it and think it’s good luck. Crossing on the stairs is a no-go for me though. I also believe what we tell our bodies matters. Like, if I keep saying I’m tired, I’m telling every cell in my body that I’m tired. Pre-shows, I always do my own glam because it’s very meditative for me.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Rihanna. Is an explanation even needed?

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11? And what's the first thing you remember about them?

Frankie and her trampoline. She was so good at backflips.

Rose Gray - Angel Of Satisfaction (Official Video)

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years’ time?

Looking at my phone first thing in the morning. I hope by then I’ll just have a flip phone, or maybe no phone at all.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Being sick, or someone being sick on me. When I was about that age, someone actually was ill on me and I never got over it. It’s so bad now that, before I get on the tube, I check to see if anyone looks unwell.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I think a singer honestly, or an athlete.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Deep question. Maybe sloth, although I kind of wish I had more sloth-like behaviours, like sleeping and cuddling all day.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party. Who would you invite?

I’d love to sit with my nans and great nans. I’ve been really lucky to have them in my life.

Rose Gray feat. Shygirl & Casey MQ - Everything Changes (But I Won't) | Lyric Video

5) Name five things you can’t live without.

Sun. Music. Everyone I love. My cat. Good stories.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Adventurous. Intuitive. Loving. Loyal.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

  • 'Les Fleurs' by Minnie Riperton
  • 'Leftover Wine' by Melanie
  • 'What It Feels Like for a Girl' by Madonna

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Japan. Go off grid for a couple of months.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My guy.

Rose Gray is set to release A Little Louder, Please - the deluxe album - on October 24th worldwide. You can pre-order the project from her website now.

