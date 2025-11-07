What does 'La Perla' mean? Rosalía's savage 'La Perla' lyrics translated into English
7 November 2025, 11:31
An English translation of Rosaliá's 'La Perla' lyrics and the Rauw Alejandro references expalined.
Rosalía is back with her fourth album Lux and fans are losing it over the meaning behind her brutal 'La Perla' lyrics.
Teaming up with the London Symphony Orchestra, Lux is Rosalía's most experimental album to date. The project sees Rosalía sings in 14 different languages and contains collaborations with huge artists including Björk and Yves Tumor. It's also Rosalía's first album since she ended her engagement to Rauw Alejandro and the lyrics do not hold back.
Most notably, Rosalía appears to drag her ex in her 'La Perla' lyrics with Yahritza Y Su Esencia. What are Rosalía's 'La Perla' lyrics about though? Here's a full English translation of Rosalía's 'La Perla' lyrics and their meaning explained.
What are Rosalía's 'La Perla' lyrics about?
ROSALÍA - La Perla (Official Lyric Video) feat. Yahritza Y Su Esencia
What does 'La Perla' mean in English?
'La Perla' directly translated to "the pearl" in English but it's far from a complimentary song.
In 'La Perla', Rosalía calls out an ex's behaviour. She sings: Hello, peace thief / Minefield for my sensitivity / Playboy, a champion / Spends the money he has and also the one he doesn't / He's so charming, a star of senselessness / A mirage, Olympic gold medal for the biggest jerk / You've got the podium of the great disappointment.
Rosalía then gets more direct by adding: The local disappointment, national heartbreaker / An emotional terrorist, the greatest disaster in the world / He's a pearl, no one trusts him / He's a pearl, one to be very careful with.
Yahritza Y Su Esencia also appears to blast one of their exes for tax evasion by singing: The king of 13-14, doesn't know what it means to pay taxes / He's the center of the world / And after that, what else could matter?
Alluding to infidelity, Rosalía also sings: Loyalty and faithfulness / Are languages he'll never understand / His masterpiece, his collection of bras / If you ask him for help, he'll disappear.
Is Rosalía's 'La Perla' about Rauw Alejandro?
As it stands, Rosalía is yet to say if 'La Perla' was directly inspired by her breakup with Rauw Alejandro. However, fans believe that many songs on the album are inspired by him and it's possible that 'La Perla' related to their split.
Rauw is yet to comment on the song. We'll update you if and when he does.
Read the full Rosalía - 'La Perla' lyrics English translation below
VERSE 1: Rosalía
Hello, peace thief
Minefield for my sensitivity
Playboy, a champion
Spends the money he has and also the one he doesn't
He's so charming, a star of senselessness
A mirage, Olympic gold medal for the biggest jerk
You've got the podium of the great disappointment
CHORUS: Rosalía
The local disappointment, national heartbreaker
An emotional terrorist, the greatest disaster in the world
He's a pearl, no one trusts him
He's a pearl, one to be very careful with
VERSE 2: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
The king of 13-14, doesn't know what it means to pay taxes
He's the center of the world
And after that, what else could matter?
At last you go to therapy, to the psychologist and even the psychiatrist
But what good is it if you always lie more than you speak?
They’ll build you a monument to dishonesty
CHORUS: Yahritza Y Su Esencia & Rosalía
I don't pity you, whoever stays with you gets drained
Always self-invited, lives in others houses if he can
A walking red flag, a huge disaster
He'll say it wasn't him, it was his doppelgänger
BRIDGE: Rosalía
(Well, of course, not referring to him as an icon)
(Would be, for him, a reductive narrative, you know?)
Never lend him anything, he'll never return it
Being a lost bullet is his specialty
Loyalty and faithfulness
Are languages he'll never understand
His masterpiece, his collection of bras
If you ask him for help, he'll disappear
CHORUS: Rosalía
The local disappointment, national heartbreaker
An emotional terrorist, the greatest disaster in the world
He's a pearl, no one trusts him
He's a pearl, one to be very careful with
