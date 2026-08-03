ROLE MODEL is August's Capital Buzz Artist

ROLE MODEL is August's Capital Buzz Artist. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Capital Buzz and Capital spotlight emerging talent every month and ROLE MODEL is our new Capital Buzz Artist.

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We famously don't play about ROLE MODEL so who better the man himself to be our Capital Buzz Artist for August.

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, you will be well aware of who ROLE MODEL is. Over the course of the past few years, Tucker Pillsbury (his government name, btw) has been releasing his own music, winning over the hearts of millions of people and causing chaos online with his charisma, charm and comedic antics.

In fact, it's ROLE MODEL's personality that makes his music so special. Whether he's taking a stab at anthemic emo pop on songs like 'forever&more', or leaning into country tropes on songs like 'Writing's On The Wall', it's his unique lyricism and vocal delivery that makes his art stand out.

And that's why we're spotlighting ROLE MODEL this month across Capital and Capital Buzz, as part of your official introduction to some of the hottest names in music.

In 2025, ROLE MODEL's fame reached brand new heights with the deluxe release of Kansas Anymore. His song 'Sally, When The Wine Runs Out' quickly went viral and spawned a trend where celebrities including Kate Hudson, Conan Gray and Charli xcx came out on stage with him to be his 'Sally'.

Now, he's in the midst of a brand new era. His third album Chuck Timely & The Hourglass drops worldwide on Friday August 7th and, if the singles ('High Hopes 3000', 'Joy') are anything to go by, it looks set to be his best work yet.

With a headline tour kicking off in September and his acting debut in the Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo movie Good Sex to come in 2027, all signs point to ROLE MODEL being an important star for many years to come.

ROLE MODEL - Joy

You've probably also come across ROLE MODEL on social media, too.

From his fake quest to own a Birkin bag to his penchant for calling himself Sabrina Carpenter, ROLE MODEL never fails to entertain us with his hilarious shenanigans and internet lore.

He's also besties with everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Jake Shane, and it's easy to see why.

ROLE MODEL and Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: @rolemodel via Instagram

As Capital's digital pop-culture brand, Capital Buzz has a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one. Now, we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to over 20,000 Capital listeners. We're now putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

The Capital Buzz Artist is also supported by Capital, with an on-air interview, their music played on the radio and their very own billboards across the UK.

In January, Audrey Hobert became our first Capital Buzz Artist and we have since bestowed the title to Freya Skye, Bella Kay, Sekou, Arthur Hill, Skye Newman and Slayyyter. Now, it's time for ROLE MODEL to take centre stage.

Who do you want to see as our next Capital Buzz Artist?

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