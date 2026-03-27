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Robyn breaks down every song on Sexistential | Making The Album

Robyn breaks down every song on Sexistential | Making The Album. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Robyn opens up about the meaning behind her Sexistential lyrics track by track on Making The Album.

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She likes to go out, wear something nice and push! Robyn is here to talk all things Sexistential on Making The Album.

For anyone new here, Making The Album is a Capital Buzz interview series and podcast where we take you inside the recording process of your favourite records. To date, Sam Prance (that's me, hiya) has broken down albums track by track with artists including Leigh-Anne, Zara Larsson, JADE, Conan Gray, PinkPantheress and Chappell Roan.

Now, pop icon Robyn has entered the studio. In this episode, Robyn opens up about taking long breaks between her albums, rapping about IVF and what she really thinks of Callum Scott's cover of 'Dancing On My Own'. Robyn also reveals who her favourite Swedish artists are, her Top 3 Max Martin songs of all time and so much more.

Hit play on the video below to find out how Sexistential was made. You can also listen to Robyn's full episode on Global Player or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Robyn Breaks Down Every Song On 'Sexistential' | Making The Album

1) Really Real

"I think that song is about different experiences of reality. You are in the same room but your interpretation of what's going on might be totally different and that creates a lot of anxiety. And I think the song is really exploring, like what that anxiety is, and kind of playing around with it a little bit like not taking it too seriously either, like just observing it and like relishing in it."

2) Dopamine

"That chorus is magical to me. For me, it really wasn't just about love, but also about the way our times are. The way we're so addicted to our phones and so addicted to understanding ourselves through statistics. I think it's more relevant now than it was when we started working on it 10 years ago."

3) Blow My Mind

"There's a thing called cute aggression, this thing where you love something so much you almost want to hurt them. Being close to a child, it's a mix of very many different, contradicting emotions. You're tired, you're in love, you're invaded, you're super sensual. I think that's also what this album is. I'm trying to describe duality. For me, being close to my son, was a complex thing and much more sensual than I had imagined it to be."

Robyn - Blow My Mind (Lyric Video)

4) Sucker For Love

"It's my f--- you place. It's my place where I feel like I have nothing to lose. It's where I feel free. Life pushes you a lot of the times. When it pushes you that tight up against the wall, you have to create your own space. You have to define it for yourself. In 'Sucker For Love', it's through the lens of a toxic relationship. I just imagined myself sitting on a motorbike, looking really tough with a tear on my cheek. I just wanted to feel empowering."

5) It Don't Mean a Thing

"Elvira's an amazing musician and extremely intelligent. We wrote the chorus for 'It Don't Mean a Thing' together in her studio in Stockholm. Those moments are amazing. When you don't nobody know somebody,and you go into a studio with them and you're still able to create together that freely, it's amazing. She's brilliant."

6) Talk To Me

"'Talk To Me' was something I had started. Me and Oscar [Holter] were producing it and Max [Martin] just dropped in and was like. 'This chorus could really just work if you ended up here in this chord'. He gave me these pointers and then just left the room. It really focused me and that chorus was written in half an hour after that. He does these things that are crazy. It's like working with AI."

Robyn - Talk To Me (Official Music Video)

7) Sexistential

"It's not a diss to Adam Sandler. It's more a joke about the loss of control in that situation. I thought I was making some kind of impact on the result of my child by defining who [the donor] would be. And then my doctor mixed it up. So it's not about Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, it's the fact that you don't know anything about your life and who your child is going to be, no matter how much you know about the dad."

8) Light Up

"A lot of the songwriting is done in a more traditional way, not with a guitar, but written almost like with riffs like 'Light Up'. They're written as rock songs. It's like me trying to write a Bruce Springsteen song or something."

9) Into The Sun

"I feel sometimes like believing in love is a suicidal mission. It will end no matter what, like, even if you are in a happy marriage, you're gonna die and it's gonna be over. So I think, it's a very big existential song and dramatic."