Reneé Rapp BITE ME Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale and more

Here's how to get tickets to Reneé Rapp's upcoming BITE ME Tour.

Rappers, rise! On Friday singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp announced her biggest headline European tour to date. The 'Leave Me Alone' singer is set to perform two headline shows in the UK at Manchester’s AO Arena and London's OVO Arena, Wembley beginning March 2026.

This tour is in support of RR2 'BITE ME', Reneé's upcoming sophomore album which drops Friday 1st August. Alongside her UK dates - which will feature Absolutely as special guest - Reneé is taking the BITE ME Tour to European cities like Paris and Berlin.

Reneé Rapp's BITE ME Tour UK and EU dates and venues:

Wednesday March 11 Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

Thursday March 12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Friday March 13 Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

Sunday March 15 Cologne, Germany - Palladium

Monday March 16 Paris, France - Zenith Paris - La Villette

Wednesday 18 March Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Thursday 19 March London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

How to get presale tickets for Reneé Rapp's Bite Me Tour:

Pre-sale for Reneé's BITE ME Tour went on sale Wednesday 30th July. Access to the pre-sale was given to anyone who pre-ordered the new album 'BITE ME' between Friday 25th July and Monday 28th July.

General on sale Friday 1st August at 10am. Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Fri 1 August 2025 at 10am.

Where can I get tickets for Reneé Rapp's Bite Me Tour?

Get tickets to Reneé's BITE ME tour HERE from Friday 1st August at 10am.

Before announcing the European leg of her tour, Reneé Rapp announced her BITE ME North American headlining tour, which kicks off September 23rd in Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Her 16-city run includes major arena plays at venues across the country including the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

This comes after Reneé dropped the first three singles of her upcoming album, 'Leave Me Alone', 'Mad' and 'Why Is She Still Here?'.

