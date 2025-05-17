Eurovision's Remember Monday members, ages, The Voice UK and West End roles revealed

By Katie Smith

From The Voice UK and their West End debuts to their ages, hometowns and everything in between, get to know Eurovision stars Charlotte Steele, Lauren Byrne and Holly-Anne Hull here.

Remember Monday are about to take the Eurovision stage by storm this weekend (May 17), representing the UK at the iconic music competition in Basel, Switzerland but who are they?

If you haven't heard of Remember Monday yet, you're about to! The country pop trio are set to become the first girl group to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 26 years with their song, 'What the Hell Just Happened?' (They're also set to perform at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, too!)

Charlotte Steel, Holly-Anne Hull and Lauren Byrne are all talented theatre performers with incredible vocals who have been friends since they were 17 years old. They also previously competed on The Voice UK, so if they seem familiar to you, that's probably why!

Get to know the trio here – from their ages and previous West End roles to the songs they've released so far and everything in between.

Who are Remember Monday? All three band members ages, songs and theatre history revealed

Charlotte Steele age and West End roles revealed

Charlotte Steele, 31, is a trained choreographer, voice coach and West End performer. She made her West End debut at the age of 10 as Jane Banks in Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre in Soho.

Prior to joining Lauren and Holly-Anne in Remember Monday full time, Charlotte worked as the Deputy Head of Artemis College in Bracknell.

Remember Monday's Charlotte Steele age, West End roles and career revealed. Picture: @charlottesteeleo8 via Instagram

Lauren Byrne age and West End roles revealed

Lauren Byrne, 30, is a trained theatre performer who also co-owns a company that provides musical theatre training for young performers.

Prior to taking to the Eurovision stage with Remember Monday, Lauren was best known amongst West End goers as Jane Seymour in the UK touring company of Six The Musical. She's also played Miss Honey in Matilda, and has appeared in Cinderella, and the UK tour of Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

Remember Monday's Lauren Byrne age, hometown, West End roles and career revealed. Picture: @laurenbyrne95 via Instagram

Holly-Anne Hull age and West End roles revealed

Holly Anne Hull, 30, is also a trained theatre performer like her fellow bandmates and best friends.

Holly-Anne began performing at a young age and in April 2009, she won the Disney Channel UK competition My Camp Rock and released her own version of 'This Is Me'. On top of that, she's also performed at the 80th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

Holly-Anne's theatre credits include Les Misérables (West End ensemble as well as cover for Cosette), The Phantom of the Opera UK tour (as Christine) and Loserville, the musical written by Busted's James Bourne in which she starred opposite Bridgerton's Luke Newton.

Remember Monday's Holly-Anne Hull age, hometown, West End roles and career. Picture: @hollyanehull via Instagram

Did Remember Monday win The Voice UK? Where did they finish?

In 2019, Remember Monday appeared on The Voice UK and stormed through the first round of Blind Auditions with their incredible version of Seal's 'Kiss From A Rose'. All four judges turned around, and the trio chose Jennifer Hudson as their mentor.

They advanced through the Battle rounds after being Kieron Smith with a cover of Phillip Phillips's 'Home' but were sadly eliminated in the Knockout stages after performing their own track, 'Jailbreaker'.

Remember Monday's 'Kiss From A Rose' | Blind Auditions | The Voice UK 2019

Where in the UK are Remember Monday from?

The Remember Monday trio are from the Surrey/Hampshire area, and all three met at sixth form college in Farnborough.

It's been reported that the band have links to several surrounding areas including Farnham, Fleet, Camberley and Bracknell.

How did Remember Monday become a group? How did they form?

Holly-Anne, Charlotte and Lauren were actually all friends who met at sixth form, and they went on to form the group.

They formed in 2013 at the age of 17, and were originally called 'Houston'. They eventually changed their band name to Remember Monday in 2018 and the rest is history!

As Remember Monday, they appeared on The Voice UK in 2019. They then continued to share their music and incredible vocal skills on TikTok, establishing themselves as a country pop girl group and eventually left their jobs in 2023 to focus on the group full time.

How did Remember Monday come up with their name?

The trio revealed to former The Voice UK coach Jennifer Hudson that the name 'Remember Monday' is a reference to their time at sixth form.

Speaking on the The Jennifer Hudson Show back in 2024, they said: "It’s kind of like a silly in joke when we were at school we had free periods and they always fell on a Monday."

"So Monday just kind of turned into our day, and then we just made it into an in joke like ‘oh don’t forget Monday’ or 'See you on Monday, you better remember'. I just came from that."

How did Remember Monday form? Picture: Getty

Remember Monday songs: What songs have they released so far?

Well, 'What the Hell Just Happened?' is easily Remember Monday's biggest track so far – and it's only about to get bigger after performing live to an audience of over 160 million viewers.

But they've also been steadily releasing bops for a while. They dropped their first single 'Find My Way' back in 2019 and followed that up with 'Version of You' and a incredible cover of Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls'.

They've gone on to release even more singles as well as a couple of EPs. Here's some of Remember Monday's biggest songs so far:

'Laugh About It'

'Hysterical Women'

'Nothing Nice To Say'

'Famous'

'what the girls bathroom is for'

'Prove Me Right'

'Crazy Anyway'

'Who You Are'

'Let Me Down'

Remember Monday have released several songs prior to appearing at Eurovision. Picture: Getty

Are Remember Monday a country band?

While their Eurovision song leans more into the pop and rock genres than the country genre, Remember Monday originally found their sound within country music. They describe themselves as "pop girlies with a lil bit of yeehaw".

They started out doing covers, but when they eventually started writing their own music, they found themselves naturally gravitating towards country sounds.

"To be honest, it wasn't necessarily intentional," Lauren told Jennifer Hudson. "We've all kind of grown up listening to a lot of country music and so I guess when we started writing our own stuff, we just naturally had that sound."

"We have so many different artists in the country world that we love so they've definitely influenced our own style," she added. The trio count the likes of The Chicks, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Alison Krauss as major inspirations.

