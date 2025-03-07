Remember Monday spill on 2025 Eurovision song on Capital Breakfast
7 March 2025, 09:05 | Updated: 7 March 2025, 09:15
Remember Monday are representing the UK at this year’s Eurovision.
Listen to this article
It’s coming up to that time of year where we get hyped for Eurovision, and this year representing the UK is Remember Monday, a country group made up of Charlotte Steele, Lauren Byrne and Holly-Anne Hull.
Singers Charlotte, Lauren and Holly-Anne all met at sixth form and share a close bond outside of the band. In 2023 the trio decided to leave their jobs and focus on Remember Monday full-time.
The country pop band stopped by Capital HQ on Friday morning to chat to Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby as their official song for this year’s competition was revealed.
Watch the full interview on Global Player now!
Read more from Capital Breakfast here:
- Jennie spills on solo album 'Ruby', preparing for Coachella 2025 and more
- We organised a SURPRISE proposal on live radio
- Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp admit Nosferatu had them scared IRL
- Billy Eichner chats all things Mufasa: The Lion King with Capital Breakfast
- Jason Derulo spills TikTok secrets in Popstar Appraisal
- Rosé joins Jordan North for a Very British Lunch at the chip shop
- Cynthia Erivo recalls mum’s adorable reaction to watching Wicked