Remember Monday spill on 2025 Eurovision song on Capital Breakfast

Remember Monday are representing the UK in 2025 Eurovision. Picture: Remember Monday/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Remember Monday are representing the UK at this year’s Eurovision.

It’s coming up to that time of year where we get hyped for Eurovision, and this year representing the UK is Remember Monday, a country group made up of Charlotte Steele, Lauren Byrne and Holly-Anne Hull.

Singers Charlotte, Lauren and Holly-Anne all met at sixth form and share a close bond outside of the band. In 2023 the trio decided to leave their jobs and focus on Remember Monday full-time.

The country pop band stopped by Capital HQ on Friday morning to chat to Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby as their official song for this year’s competition was revealed.

Remember Monday came into Capital HQ. Picture: Global

