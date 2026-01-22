RAYE 'This Music May Contain Hope': Release date, tracklist, collabs, vinyl variants and news

RAYE 'This Music May Contain Hope': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images, RAYE

By Sam Prance

What is RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope tracklist? When does the new album come out? Here's everything you need to know.

Baby, where the hell is RAYE's album? The award-winning artist has just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second album is called This Music May Contain Hope and the project will be released worldwide in a matter of mere weeks.

Today (Jan 22), RAYE took to Instagram to announce her new album. The star wrote: "My 2nd album… THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. will be yours 27th March 2026. ⛅️🌨️🥹🫀!!!!" RAYE also shared the artwork which sees her posing in a red dress against a stormy backdrop with a title window that opens to a blue sky setting.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about This Music May Contain Hope including the tracklist and more.

When does RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope come out?

As mentioned above, This Music May Contain Hope drops globally on March 27th 2026. The album is RAYE's second full-length project following her critically acclaimed, Brit Award winning, Number 1 album My 21st Century Blues.

What is RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope tracklist?

RAYE still has some surprises left in store for fans and that includes the This Music May Contain Hope tracklist. That being, the new record is officially available to preorder on her website and it reveals that the tracklist is 17 (!) songs long. Not only that but 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' is Track 13 on the record.

TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! TBC TBC TBC TBC

When does RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope come out? Picture: Getty

What are RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope vinyl variants?

For the time being, RAYE has put one This Music May Contain Hope double vinyl up for preorder in bright yellow. The official description on her website states: "The album, set in 4 “seasons” with each side of the vinyl being a different season, takes listeners on a sonic journey that begins with darkness and ends with light."

There's also a new RAYE quote that says: “Music is medicine. I’ve always said that, and I guess I’m in the process of making medicine for myself that I can share with the world. I want us all to say to ourselves that it’s going to be all right, and I’m going to have faith in the seeds that I’ve planted beneath the snow."

She adds: "I wanted to create something that is a hug or bed or soft place for that person who needs it.”

As well as vinyl, you can preorder the project on CD and digitally.

What are RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope vinyl variants? Picture: RAYE

Who did RAYE write This Music May Contain Hope with?

RAYE is currently yet to drop her full list of collaborators for This Music May Contain Hope. RAYE co-wrote her single 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' with her close friend Mike Sabath and they co-produced the song together. Mike has previously worked on hit songs like RAYE's own 'Escapism.' and JADE's 'Angel of My Dreams'.

Are there any collabs on RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope?

No collabs for This Music May Contain Hope have been revealed and RAYE is yet to confirm if there are any.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as we know more.

