Exclusive

Exclusive: Raye her reveals stolen car with songwriting books in was found

Raye has revealed her stolen car with all her song writing books in was found. Picture: Global / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Raye finally revealed the fate of those stolen songbooks!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on The EE Official Big Top 40 with Will Manning, Raye revealed that the car which was stolen in 2024 has actually been found, and what's more nothing inside it was touched.

On her 27th birthday, the 'WHERE'S MY HUSBAND?' singer wrote on Instagram: "it’s my birthday and my car got stolen with all my song writing books in the boot so no second album any time soon love you bye 🎂❤️"

She shared a picture of a cake that said: "sorry ur car got stolen"

But now, as she gears up for the release of her second studio album, following the success of My 21st Century Blues, Raye has revealed she actually got those song writing books back!

RAYE reveals major life plans and her favourite five songs

Will asked Raye: "Last year your car was stolen, all the songwriting books were in there. How did that moment shape where we're at right now with this next album?

"So it was a rollercoaster journey, but what I didn't tell everyone is that the police called me, maybe like 2-3 months ago, and they were like, 'We found you car'.

"And I got it back, and not only did I get it back, not one thing had been taken out of the car and all my songwriting books were their untouched."

Raye's yet to be titled second studio album was announced last month, in September, with her upcoming world tour 'This Tour May Contain New Music'.

She hilariously told our sister brand Capital Buzz that the era she's in right now is 'unfinished' because, despite announcing the album, it's not actually complete yet.

A year on from her stolen car drama, Raye took to Instagram to say: "tmrw is my 28th Birthday & I’ll be spending it in the studio which is a bit sad isn’t it? or beautiful.

"a bit of a loner these days but I don’t mind it at all. I’m writing a lot. can’t wait to show you this music, just need to finish it all first 😭 lots to do 🎼🥰 Thanking God for another year of life 🎂❣️ Lots of love, Raye."

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.