The heartbreaking meaning behind RAYE's 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics explained

RAYE 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images, RAYE

By Sam Prance

What are RAYE's 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about who inspired the song.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

RAYE is back with another tearjerking vocal masterclass but what (and who) are her 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics about?

RAYE is no stranger to wowing us with her music. From her breakthrough feature on Jax Jones' 'You Don't Know Me' to her independent anthem 'Escapism.', she never puts a foot wrong. 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' is currently one of the biggest songs in the entire world and it's impossible not to cry listening to deep cuts like 'Ice Cream Man'.

Now, RAYE has released a new heartbreaking belter of a ballad and the meaning behind the lyrics is devastating.

RAYE Paints A Chaotic Portrait While Answering Questions

'Nightingale Lane' opens with RAYE declaring: This is a song about the greatest heartbreak I have ever known. RAYE then recalls the exact moment of the breakup: On a street in the South London suburbs / Where my first love kissed me goodbye / His lips were thin and beer-stained and tear-stained / Was a pain that made me colder now.

In the pre-chorus, RAYE reveals that returning to that spot (the titular 'Nightingale Lane') brings back those palpable memories: But when I drive down this road / I reminisce (Lose my mind), I drive slow.

As for the chorus, RAYE explains that it's the one romantic relationship in her life where she was in love and loved in return: Somebody loved me once / And someday, somebody will again / Like the way you loved me.

She adds: Take me back in your arms, oh, my love, just tonight / On Nightingale Lane.

RAYE - Nightingale Lane. (Live at Abbey Road Studios)

RAYE doesn't specify who the song is about but it appears to be inspired by a relationship from earlier in her life: Took me long, hard years to get over you / It was an aching I refuse to feel again / And looking back now / We never were quite right for each other, baby / But in the absence of passion in my life / I remember how alive love once was.

As it stands, RAYE is yet to discuss the song in depth. Bookmark this page and we will update you if and when she does.

RAYE - 'Nightingale Lane.' lyrics

INTRO

This is a song about the greatest heartbreak I have ever known

This song is called "Nightingale Lane"

VERSE 1

On a street in the South London suburbs

Where my first love kissed me goodbye

His lips were thin (Thin) and beer-stained (Beer-stained) and tear-stained

Was a pain that made me colder now

After the oceans I cried, I'm made of steel

Just floating now, mm-mm

PRE-CHORUS

But when I drive (When I drive) down this road (Down this, oof)

I reminisce (Lose my mind), I drive slow

I've let him go now (I, I, I), just see a ghost town

And sometimes at red lights (With closed eyes)

I tell myself, I dare myself

To go on, just say

CHORUS

Somebody loved me once (Loved me once)

And someday, somebody will again

Like the way you loved me (Take me back in your arms, oh, my love, just tonight)

On Nightingale Lane (Nightingale Lane, Nightingale Lane)

Although we never made it

Stranger, you showed me it's true

I'm capable of loving someone the way I loved you

It was right there (And it was), early June (Right next to)

Next to Old Park Avenue (On Nightingale Lane)

Standing in the rain, I watched him walk away

Da-da, woah-woah

VERSE 2

Took me long, hard years to get over you

It was an aching I refuse to feel again

And looking back now

We never were quite right for each other, baby

But in the absence of passion in my life

I remember how alive love once was

PRE-CHORUS

And I sigh when I drive (When I drive, when I drive)

Down this road, yeah (Down this, oof)

I reminisce (Lose my mind), I drive slow

I've let him go now (I, I, I), just see a ghost town

And sometimes at red lights (With closed eyes)

I tell myself, in fact, I dare myself

To go on, just say it

CHORUS

Somebody loved me once (Loved me once)

Someday, somebody will again

Like the way you loved me (Take me back in your arms, oh, my love, just tonight)

On Nightingale Lane (Nightingale Lane, Nightingale Lane)

And though we never made it

Stranger, you showed me it's true

I'm capable of loving someone the way I loved you

It was right there (And it was), in June (Right next to)

Next to Old Park Avenue (On Nightingale Lane)

Standing in the rain, I watched him walk away

BRIDGE

Yeah-yeah-yeah, ayy, yeah-yeah, da-da-da-ayy

I've, I've dabbled in love since

Maybe every other summer

It never lasts long

They never stick around

I'm made of steel now (I'm made of steel)

I believe someday, someone gon' come along

And knock them walls down (Down, down)

And knock them walls down (Knock them walls down)

OUTRO

When I drive down this road (Road)

I'm reminded, though I've let him go now

Right here in this ghost town

Right here on this ground is where

Someone once loved me

And someday, someone will again

Someone will

I know, I know it, I know it

Someone will love me

Like the way you loved me

On Nightingale Lane

Read more music news here:

Leigh-Anne Beaks Down Every Song On 'My Ego Told Me To' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.