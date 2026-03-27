RAYE explains moving meaning behind her 'I Know You're Hurting.' lyrics

RAYE explains moving meaning behind her 'I Know You're Hurting.' lyrics. Picture: Capital

By Sam Prance

What are RAYE's 'I Know You're Hurting' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the powerful song.

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RAYE has opened up about what her 'I Know You're Hurting.' lyrics are actually about and - no, I'm not crying you are.

Ever since RAYE released her hit single 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND?' last September, fans have been desperate to hear what her new album sounds like and THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. does not disappoint. Not only does it feature experimental bangers like 'Click Clack Symphony.' but it will also make you weep with songs like 'Nightingale Lane.'.

One of the most moving songs on the album is 'I Know You're Hurting.' and RAYE has revealed the meaning behind it.

RAYE - I Know You're Hurting (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025)

RAYE performed 'I Know You're Hurting.' before it came out at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard in 2025.

The moving ballad is about reaching out to someone who is struggling and offering them a helping hand. Discussing the personal meaning behind the song at the Montreux Jazz Festival, RAYE said: "I wrote this song about someone I care about very much."

RAYE then said: "I think a lot of us are walking around acting like everything's alright and I know that I'm being really sobby today for some reason and maybe I've been feeling things a little bit heavy. This song is like medicine for me and I'm gonna sing it for you and I really hope this song moves you like it moves me. It goes like this."

In the song's first verse, RAYE sings: I can see you're standing on the edge / Your legs step on the ledge of life's afflictions / I know you're a master of disguise, you are / Underneath that soft and gentle smile you put on this morning / You give when you have little left to give.

RAYE - I KNOW YOU'RE HURTING (Live) | Montreux Jazz Festival 2025

In the chorus, RAYE adds: I know you're hurting / And deep down there, something's burning / If you need two more arms to hold these burdens, oh, yeah / I said a prayer for you, I hope it's working / Please, my dear, don't stop believing in miracle.

RAYE - 'I Know You're Hurting.' lyrics

VERSE 1

I can see you're standing on the edge

Your legs step on the ledge of life's afflictions

I know you're a master of disguise, you are

Underneath that soft and gentle smile you put on this morning

You give when you have little left to give

You war and dance with hollow “How are yous?”

“How are yous?” ("How are yous?")

Your body aches from marching up your mountains, ah

But you always keep pushing on, you always keep pushing on

I know life can be a bitch, some call her Monday

And I'm thinking of you, dear, I hope you're okay

Maybe there's a hole you're hiding somewhere, and you hide it so well, you do, I must say

CHORUS

But I, I, I know you're hurting

And deep down there, something's burning

If you need two more arms to hold these burdens, oh, yeah

I said a prayer for you, I hope it's working

Please, my dear, don't stop believing in miracles, oh, oh, oh

VERSE 2

You'll always find some kind words for a stranger

I wish that you could find some for yourself

You claw yourself apart in private moments and over bruises you put plasters on

When life has dealt another losing hand

You bite your tongue and tense your thighs to stand

You know that you can't be so strong alone, all the time, so please stop trying to be so strong all alone, all alone

You don't have to do this all alone

CHORUS

Even though I know, I know, I, I know you're hurting

I know, that deep down there something's burning

I know, if you need two more arms to hold these burdens, oh, yeah

I said a prayer for you, I hope it's working

Please my dear, don't stop believing in miracles, oh, oh, oh

OUTRO

I know it's hurting, it's just six-thirty

I know it's hurting, pray the Lord has mercy

I know he's working, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know it's hurting

It's just gone Thursday

Ain't this some damn feeling?

And all of us just looking for some healing

And while we wait for, for the sweeter days to find us

Sha-sha-sha-sha-sha-shake off the devil's left lurking

And close your eyes and let this music get to working

If you're listening to this, I need you to hear me now

Don't give up on your life

Stay with me now

Stay with me now

Don't give up on your life

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

It's gonna be alright, it's gonna be alright, it's gonna be okay

Doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

It's gonna be fine, it's gonna be alright, it's gonna be okay, it's gonna be okay

Doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

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