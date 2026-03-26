The deeper meaning behind RAYE's 'Click Clack Symphony' lyrics explained
26 March 2026, 17:22
What are Raye's 'Click Clack Symphony' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the Hans Zimmer collab.
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RAYE is back with another experimental masterpiece but what are here 'Click Clack Symphony.' lyrics actually about?
The wait for RAYE's brand new album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. is finally over. After dominating charts with her hit single 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND.' in 2025, RAYE has since blessed us with the poignant ballad 'Nightingale Lane.' She's also teased multiple new songs on her sold out world tour: This Tour May Contain New Music.
Now, RAYE has released a collab with Hans Zimmer and the meaning behind 'Click Clack Symphony.' is so powerful.
- Read more: RAYE 'This Music May Contain Hope': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
- Read more: The heartbreaking meaning behind RAYE's 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics explained
Raye spills the story behind ‘Where Is My Husband’ during heated Mario Kart showdown!
In 'Click Clack Symphony', RAYE sings about feeling unable to leave her house because she's depressed: I conquered those odds, yet I can't conquer leaving this house / I eat, sleep, scroll, and work, but there has to be more than just merely existing / In fact, I was thinking there's not enough wine in the fridge to unleash me.
However, RAYE then finds strength by turning to her friends: I call my girls and said, "SOS, pick a dress / Pick a time and an address / For we are going out tonight"/ Send the call out, send the call out / Calling all my baddest women, it's about to go down / Click-click-click clack symphony, I need that.
The "click clack symphony" in question is the sound of RAYE walking with other women in unison on a night out.
RAYE - 'Click Clack Symphony.' feat. Hans Zimmer (Official Video)
RAYE goes on to add: I need a pep talk, I need a hug, I need a dance floor / I got one little life, I need to get out the house more / And really start living it / Heavy is the burdens that are weighing on me / I will lay them down under some pink and blue lights."
She ends by taken a lesson from her heatbreak: The cold never lasts, my darling / It just teaches the heart how to burn.
RAYE - 'Click Clack Symphony. (feat. Hans Zimmer)'
INTRO
Did you know the odds to be born on this Earth's one in four hundred trillion?
I conquered those odds, yet I can't conquer leaving this house
I eat, sleep, scroll, and work, but there has to be more than just merely existing
In fact, I was thinking there's not enough wine in the fridge to unleash me
And this feeling fiends for some feminine healing
By that, I mean
PRE-CHORUS
I call my girls and said, "SOS, pick a dress
Pick a time and an address
For we are going out tonight"
CHORUS
Send the call out, send the call out
Calling all my baddest women, it's about to go down
Click-click-click clack symphony, I need that
Click-click-click clack symphony, I love the sound of it
Who let the girls out? I did, I did, darling
She's empowered by the sound of us marching
Her legs are hurting, but her back is still arching
And this sound reminds me that it's going to be alright
VERSE 1
And I never could have guessed I started my morning in tears
Got a great waterproof mascara I can recommend
I should try my luck in Hollywood and find some auditions
Because the way I fake this smile could pay the mortgage and the rent
I climb into my lonely throne before my TV
I feel alone, I feel like no one really needs me
So thank you, Carly, for having a sixth sense
And for calling to remind me
We don't settle for depression on a Friday night
PRE-CHORUS
I need a pep talk, I need a hug, I need a dance floor
I got one little life, I need to get out the house more
And really start living it
Heavy is the burdens that are weighing on me
I will lay them down under some pink and blue lights
Call my girls and said, "SOS, pick a dress
Pick a time and an address
For we are going out tonight"
CHORUS
Send the call out, send the call out
Calling all my baddest women, it's about to go down
Click-click-click clack symphony, I need that
Click-click-click clack symphony, I love the sound of it
Who let the girls out? I did, I did, darling
She's empowered by the sound of us marching
Her legs are hurting, but her back is still arching
And this sound reminds me that it's going to be alright
VERSE 2
Jim-Jimmy Choo, it's time to open up the closet
It's a sad sight to see Manolo Blahnik gather cobwebs
Why, I'm like an alien in every dress I try
Sigh, let me turn my music louder and pretend it's fine
Everything that's hurt me, left and gave up on me
Am I just the product of everything that was done to me?
Run to me, come to me, someone bring the sun to me
I can see the glimmer of the girl who once believed
PRE-CHORUS
(She just needs) She needs a pep talk, she needs a hug, she needs a dance floor
She's got one little life, she needs to get out the house more
And try and start living it
Heavy is the burdens that are weighing on me (Me)
I will lay them down under some pink and blue lights (Pink and blue lights)
Call my girls and said, "SOS, pick a dress
Pick a time and an address
For we are going out tonight"
CHORUS
Send the call out, send the call out
Calling all my baddest women, it's about to go down
Click-click-click clack symphony, I need that
Click-click-click clack symphony, I love the sound of it
Who let the girls out? I did, I did, darling
She's empowered by the sound of us marching
Her legs are hurting, but her back is still arching
And this sound reminds me that it's going to be alright
BRIDGE
Though this season of her life had been cold, lonely and tough
Though she slipped back into a darkness she had hoped by now to have overcome
She had learned a beautiful lesson
And she kissed her girls goodbye and thanked them for getting her out the house
That maybe everything was going to be alright
And even if only for a moment
Everything is going to be alright
Yeah, it's going to be alright
Going to be alright
CHORUS
Send the call out, send the call out
Calling all my baddest women, it's about to go down
Click-click-click clack symphony, I need that
Click-click-click clack symphony, I love the sound of it
Who let the girls out? I did, I did, darling
She's empowered by the sound of us marching
Her legs are hurting, but her back is still arching
And this sound reminds me that it's going to be alright
OUTRO
Then she put her headphones in
And there she danced under the weight of her clouds
But for the first time in a long time
She believed that one day, she would again feel the sun
She must be patient
She must have faith in the seeds that are planted beneath the snow
She must hold on and she must let go
She'll be alright, no riding, shining, armoured knight
She will save herself this time
And in fact, tonight she did confirm
The cold never lasts, my darling It just teaches the heart how to burn
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