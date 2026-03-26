The deeper meaning behind RAYE's 'Click Clack Symphony' lyrics explained

Raye Click Clack Symphony lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty, RAYE

By Sam Prance

What are Raye's 'Click Clack Symphony' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the Hans Zimmer collab.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

RAYE is back with another experimental masterpiece but what are here 'Click Clack Symphony.' lyrics actually about?

The wait for RAYE's brand new album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. is finally over. After dominating charts with her hit single 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND.' in 2025, RAYE has since blessed us with the poignant ballad 'Nightingale Lane.' She's also teased multiple new songs on her sold out world tour: This Tour May Contain New Music.

Now, RAYE has released a collab with Hans Zimmer and the meaning behind 'Click Clack Symphony.' is so powerful.

Raye spills the story behind ‘Where Is My Husband’ during heated Mario Kart showdown!

In 'Click Clack Symphony', RAYE sings about feeling unable to leave her house because she's depressed: I conquered those odds, yet I can't conquer leaving this house / I eat, sleep, scroll, and work, but there has to be more than just merely existing / In fact, I was thinking there's not enough wine in the fridge to unleash me.

However, RAYE then finds strength by turning to her friends: I call my girls and said, "SOS, pick a dress / Pick a time and an address / For we are going out tonight"/ Send the call out, send the call out / Calling all my baddest women, it's about to go down / Click-click-click clack symphony, I need that.

The "click clack symphony" in question is the sound of RAYE walking with other women in unison on a night out.

RAYE - 'Click Clack Symphony.' feat. Hans Zimmer (Official Video)

RAYE goes on to add: I need a pep talk, I need a hug, I need a dance floor / I got one little life, I need to get out the house more / And really start living it / Heavy is the burdens that are weighing on me / I will lay them down under some pink and blue lights."

She ends by taken a lesson from her heatbreak: The cold never lasts, my darling / It just teaches the heart how to burn.

RAYE - 'Click Clack Symphony. (feat. Hans Zimmer)'

INTRO

Did you know the odds to be born on this Earth's one in four hundred trillion?

I conquered those odds, yet I can't conquer leaving this house

I eat, sleep, scroll, and work, but there has to be more than just merely existing

In fact, I was thinking there's not enough wine in the fridge to unleash me

And this feeling fiends for some feminine healing

By that, I mean

PRE-CHORUS

I call my girls and said, "SOS, pick a dress

Pick a time and an address

For we are going out tonight"

CHORUS

Send the call out, send the call out

Calling all my baddest women, it's about to go down

Click-click-click clack symphony, I need that

Click-click-click clack symphony, I love the sound of it

Who let the girls out? I did, I did, darling

She's empowered by the sound of us marching

Her legs are hurting, but her back is still arching

And this sound reminds me that it's going to be alright

VERSE 1

And I never could have guessed I started my morning in tears

Got a great waterproof mascara I can recommend

I should try my luck in Hollywood and find some auditions

Because the way I fake this smile could pay the mortgage and the rent

I climb into my lonely throne before my TV

I feel alone, I feel like no one really needs me

So thank you, Carly, for having a sixth sense

And for calling to remind me

We don't settle for depression on a Friday night

PRE-CHORUS

I need a pep talk, I need a hug, I need a dance floor

I got one little life, I need to get out the house more

And really start living it

Heavy is the burdens that are weighing on me

I will lay them down under some pink and blue lights

Call my girls and said, "SOS, pick a dress

Pick a time and an address

For we are going out tonight"

CHORUS

Send the call out, send the call out

Calling all my baddest women, it's about to go down

Click-click-click clack symphony, I need that

Click-click-click clack symphony, I love the sound of it

Who let the girls out? I did, I did, darling

She's empowered by the sound of us marching

Her legs are hurting, but her back is still arching

And this sound reminds me that it's going to be alright

VERSE 2

Jim-Jimmy Choo, it's time to open up the closet

It's a sad sight to see Manolo Blahnik gather cobwebs

Why, I'm like an alien in every dress I try

Sigh, let me turn my music louder and pretend it's fine

Everything that's hurt me, left and gave up on me

Am I just the product of everything that was done to me?

Run to me, come to me, someone bring the sun to me

I can see the glimmer of the girl who once believed

PRE-CHORUS

(She just needs) She needs a pep talk, she needs a hug, she needs a dance floor

She's got one little life, she needs to get out the house more

And try and start living it

Heavy is the burdens that are weighing on me (Me)

I will lay them down under some pink and blue lights (Pink and blue lights)

Call my girls and said, "SOS, pick a dress

Pick a time and an address

For we are going out tonight"

CHORUS

Send the call out, send the call out

Calling all my baddest women, it's about to go down

Click-click-click clack symphony, I need that

Click-click-click clack symphony, I love the sound of it

Who let the girls out? I did, I did, darling

She's empowered by the sound of us marching

Her legs are hurting, but her back is still arching

And this sound reminds me that it's going to be alright

BRIDGE

Though this season of her life had been cold, lonely and tough

Though she slipped back into a darkness she had hoped by now to have overcome

She had learned a beautiful lesson

And she kissed her girls goodbye and thanked them for getting her out the house

That maybe everything was going to be alright

And even if only for a moment

Everything is going to be alright

Yeah, it's going to be alright

Going to be alright

CHORUS

Send the call out, send the call out

Calling all my baddest women, it's about to go down

Click-click-click clack symphony, I need that

Click-click-click clack symphony, I love the sound of it

Who let the girls out? I did, I did, darling

She's empowered by the sound of us marching

Her legs are hurting, but her back is still arching

And this sound reminds me that it's going to be alright

OUTRO

Then she put her headphones in

And there she danced under the weight of her clouds

But for the first time in a long time

She believed that one day, she would again feel the sun

She must be patient

She must have faith in the seeds that are planted beneath the snow

She must hold on and she must let go

She'll be alright, no riding, shining, armoured knight

She will save herself this time

And in fact, tonight she did confirm

The cold never lasts, my darling It just teaches the heart how to burn

Read more music news here:

Leigh-Anne Beaks Down Every Song On 'My Ego Told Me To' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.