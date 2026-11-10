How to get tickets to RAYE at BST Hyde Park 2027 with special guest Sienna Spiro

10 November 2026, 10:00

RAYE is headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park
RAYE is headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park. Picture: American Express
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here are all the details you need to get tickets to RAYE headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

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American Express presents BST Hyde Park has announced RAYE as its second headliner, taking to the stage on Saturday 10 July 2027. Plus she's going to be joined by very special guest Sienna Spiro and there are still many more acts to be announced.

It's been a huge year for RAYE as she released her sophomore album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. which won the 2026 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year. So what better way to go into 2027 then with this mammoth announcement.

RAYE joins fellow headliner Bon Jovi on the BST Hyde Park 2027 line-up, who take to the Great Oak Stage on Thursday 24 June. Tickets are on sale now so here are all the details on how to get one!

RAYE is headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park
RAYE is headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park. Picture: American Express

How to get tickets to RAYE at BST Hyde Park:

Tickets go on general on-sale on Tuesday 10th November here

The pre-sales are all as following:

  • Amex Pre-sale Tickets®  - Tuesday 3 November, 10am
  • BST Hyde Park pre-sale - Friday 6 November, 10am
  • AEG pre-sale - Monday 9 November, 10am

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