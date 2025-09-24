Raye 2026 tour – dates, tickets and all the info
24 September 2025, 06:00
Raye is embarking on a UK and Europe tour after confirming her new album is on its way.
Raye has announced her tour 'This Tour May Contain New Music', playing arenas across the UK from February 2026, with support from her sisters Absolutely and Amma.
Here's everything you need to know about where Grammy-nominated Raye is performing, which dates and how to get tickets.
Raye's 2026 UK tour dates
Full dates:
Tuesday 17 February – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
Monday 23 February – Birmingham, UK – bp pulse live
Thursday 26 February – London, UK – The O2
Friday 27 February – London, UK – The O2
How to get tickets to Raye's 2026 tour
Tickets to Raye's UK tour go on sale on Thursday 25th September at 10am - buy them here.
