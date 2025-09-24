Raye 2026 tour – dates, tickets and all the info

By Kathryn Knight

Raye is embarking on a UK and Europe tour after confirming her new album is on its way.

Raye has announced her tour 'This Tour May Contain New Music', playing arenas across the UK from February 2026, with support from her sisters Absolutely and Amma.

Here's everything you need to know about where Grammy-nominated Raye is performing, which dates and how to get tickets.

Raye's 2026 UK tour dates

Full dates:

Tuesday 17 February – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

Monday 23 February – Birmingham, UK – bp pulse live

Thursday 26 February – London, UK – The O2

Friday 27 February – London, UK – The O2

How to get tickets to Raye's 2026 tour

Tickets to Raye's UK tour go on sale on Thursday 25th September at 10am - buy them here.

