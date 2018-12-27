Deleted Instagram Post From Polydor Records Hints Which Albums Are Dropping in 2019

Lady Gaga Polydor music releases. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Polydor Records accidentally shared a list of all the artists who are supposedly releasing new music next year, and we can't wait.

Polydor Records has accidentally revealed who is going to be releasing albums in 2019 and the list is EPIC.

Although it's probably a nightmare for them, fans are most likely very very excited for 2019.

Polydor has confirmed that Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana Del Rey, OneRepublic, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Schoolboy Q, Tove Lo, Billie Eilish, Bad Child, Jamie N Commons, and Zedd will all release albums next year.

Polydor Records 2019 albums. Picture: Polydor Records Instagram story

It looks like pop-legends Lady Gaga, Carly Rae Jepsen and even Madonna will be making a welcomed return to the music scene, along with artists who have already had a great 2018 like DJ Snake and Selena Gomez.

Gaga's return will follow her acclaimed performance in 'A Star is Born' - the soundtrack of which gave her and Bradley Cooper a number one single with 'Shallow', and her fifth chart-topping album.

If the recent hit 'Taki Taki' is anything to go by, Selena Gomez and DJ Snake are going to absolutely SMASH 2019, along with Kendrick Lamar whose last project was the award-winning soundtrack for the Marvel film, Black Panther.

With Rihanna and Ariana Grande also recently confirmed to release music in 2019 too, it looks like next year is going to be a phenomenal year for music!

Who are you most excited to hear new music from? Let us know!