The heartbreaking meaning behind Phoebe Bridgers' 'The Govenor's Waltz' lyrics explained

14 August 2026, 17:32 | Updated: 14 August 2026, 17:37

Phoebe Bridgers The Govenor's Waltz lyrics meaning explained
Phoebe Bridgers The Govenor's Waltz lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Are Phoebe Bridgers' 'The Governer's Waltz' lyrics about Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal? Here's what she's said.

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Phoebe Bridgers is breaking the internet with her 'The Govenor's Waltz' lyrics - what are they actually about though?

Today (August 14th), Phoebe Bridgers released her highly anticipated third studio album Lost Weekend. The critically acclaimed new project sees Phoebe get candid about love, loss, grief and so much more. From the end of her public relationship with actor Paul Mescal to her current relationship with comedian Bo Burnham, nothing is off limits.

In fact, Phoebe also appears to reflect on Paul dating Gracie Abrams after their split in 'The Govenor's Waltz' lyrics.

Are Phoebe Bridgers' 'The Governer's Waltz' lyrics about Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal?
Are Phoebe Bridgers' 'The Governer's Waltz' lyrics about Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal? Picture: Getty

Are Phoebe Bridgers' 'The Governer's Waltz' lyrics about Paul Mescal?

In 'The Governor's Waltz', Phoebe sings candidly about a former relationship turned sour and people think it's about Paul Mescal. Phoebe opens the song by referencing her performance at The Governor's Ball in 2021: I was the belle of the Governor's Ball / Hiding in the bathroom like Shelley Duvall / You had a nosebleed, you were in my way.

The song then gets darker in the second verse with Phoebe adding: Two kids in a trenchcoat living alone / I was too happy to feel at home / Dancing ourselves clean late New Year's Eve. Criticising herself, she states: You deserved better, you wanted me.

The Governor’s Waltz

Are Phoebe Bridgers' 'The Governer's Waltz' lyrics about Gracie Abrams?

However, it's the final chorus that's really got people talking with fans thinking that Phoebe is singing directly about Gracie Abrams. Phoebe sings: Now, let's see how far I can run without stopping / And she can pretend to be me / Since she took my place in my bed on that stage.

On the Secret of Us Tour, Gracie famously performed with a bed prop and fans were quick to notice that the sheets on the bed are rocket ship themed bed sheets that Phoebe also owns. During the pandemic, Phoebe filmed many videos from her bed in those sheets.

Phoebe ends the song by singing: I have not lost any sleep / Being myself wasn't easy / Do it for me. She seems to suggest that she wasn't able to be herself in her relationship with Paul and is grateful Gracie is now taking on that burden instead.

As it stands, Pheobe is yet to discuss the song. We'll update you if and when she does.

Phoebe Bridgers - 'The Govenor's Waltz' lyrics

VERSE 1
I was the belle of the Governor's Ball
Hiding in the bathroom like Shelley Duvall
You had a nosebleed, you were in my way
And you didn't remind me of anything

CHORUS
So let's see how long we can go without touching
Why don't you sing me to sleep?
I know you'd never actually think about jumping
But do it for me

VERSE 2
Two kids in a trenchcoat living alone
I was too happy to feel at home
Dancing ourselves clean late New Year's Eve
You deserved better, you wanted me (Six, five, four, three, two, one, Happy New Year!)

CHORUS
So let's see how long we can go without talking
Watch me pretending to sleep
I'm next to you, you're next to nothing
You promised that you'd never leave
But maybe you'll do it for me

BRIDGE
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

CHORUS
Now, let's see how far I can run without stopping
And she can pretend to be me
Since she took my place in my bed on that stage
I have not lost any sleep
Being myself wasn't easy Do it for me

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