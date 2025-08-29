Perrie reveals she wants to sing on a Disney soundtrack

29 August 2025, 18:01

Perrie reveals she wants to sing on a Disney soundtrack
Perrie reveals she wants to sing on a Disney soundtrack. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Someone get Disney on the phone immediately!

Perrie has opened up about her favourite soundtracks of all time and revealed that she wants to sing in a Disney film.

It's no secret that Perrie has one of the best voices in the music industry. Ever since she debuted in Little Mix, people have been mesmerised by her vocal talents. From high notes in hits like 'Shout Out to My Ex' and 'Secret Love Song' to soaring vocals on solo singles like 'Forget About Us' and 'If He Wanted To He Would', no one sings like Perrie.

As a result, it's no surprise that fans want Perrie on a movie soundtrack and now she's said it's one of her dreams.

Perrie Plays A Wild Game Of 'What The Deck?'

Talking to Capital Buzz in What the Deck?, Perrie said: "I've never been on a soundtrack but it's one of my dreams in life." As for what type of film she'd record a song for, Perrie said: "Something Disney or something princessessy or just something fun or a musical or West End. I'll take anything. I'll even take one line in Moana or something."

Perrie added: "Anything. I'll take anything. I'm desperate." Perrie singing the lead song in a Disney film? I need it!

Perrie also revealed her favourite soundtracks of all time. She explained: "There's a few. Tarzan! Every single song just gets me. So good. Spirit! Bryan Adams soundtrack. Best ever. Also Shrek. Shrek is bop after bop. So good."

The taste is unmatched!

