Perrie reveals reason for changing her debut album name

22 August 2025, 08:59

Perrie's debut solo album is coming out in September
Perrie's debut solo album is coming out in September. Picture: Global/Perrie

By Kathryn Knight

Perrie’s preparing to release her debut solo album and the process has been a rollercoaster for the former Little Mix star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie joined Will Manning on Capital Breakfast to talk about her new single ‘If He Wanted To He Would’ and her debut solo album, which is out on 26th September.

The ‘Forget About Us’ singer has announced her debut album ‘Perrie’ this morning, and joined the show to tell us all about it, including why she revisited making the record after originally wrapping on it last year.

“I thought my album was finished last year but I sat back and I was like ‘na it’s not it’,” she confessed.

Perrie also went back and forth over the name of her album, and has settled on the self-titled ‘Perrie’.

Perrie's back with new music
Perrie's back with new music. Picture: Getty

“I know it sounds ridiculous but I went around the houses, I really did. I thought of so many names and my fans had so many suggestions and it just didn’t feel like any of it made sense,” the star explained.

She went on: “At one point I was thinking maybe ‘Golden Hour’ and then I thought ‘uh’. Then I tried lots of lyrics from the album. At one point it was going to be called ‘The La La Room’ which I absolutely love and I think if Harry Styles did it it would be a slay, everyone would be like ‘that’s so quirky’. But if I did it, it would be like ‘what?’ Because I’m not quite established yet and my sound isn’t established yet for it to make sense.”

Perrie added: “So I thought maybe not the time, maybe just calling it ‘Perrie’ self-titled, it’s me, it’s what I wanna do, it’s Perrie.”

Perrie has announced her debut solo album
Perrie has announced her debut solo album. Picture: Getty

Opening up on why she revisited her album after finishing it last year, the ‘Tears’ singer said: “I spent the beginning of this year, the majority of the year in the studio finalising everything. I thought my album was finished last year but I sat back and I was like ‘na it’s not it’.

“We did that quite a lot in Little Mix as well. I think you just know in your heart if it’s not 100% and true and authentic to what you want. So I took a bit of time off, went back in the studio and I just found this lease of life I think. And my album’s so good, it really is.”

Perrie added that she’s ‘so happy with it’ and promised: “It’s so good!”

She’s also just released her new single ‘If He Wanted To He Would’, which is about a friend’s heartache after fans online said they didn’t want another Perrie song about a breakup.

Perrie had some writing sessions with Nina Nesbitt for her debut album, revealing: “I started the session and was like, ‘Right, I’m seeng a lot of stuff online that says if Perrie releases another heartbreak song it’s social suicide’. So I was like, ‘I can’t write another song about that. So what if I wrote about one of our friends going through heartbreak?’ And she was like ‘I love the loop hole’. It’s super relatable. We’ve all been in that position either ourselves or with friends.”

She said her friend doesn’t know the song is about her, adding: “They don’t know it’s written about them. I still haven’t told them. Nobody knows who it’s actually about.”

Read more celebrity news below:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has four different album cover variants

Every Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' vinyl variant and album cover (so far)

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

TV & Film

What are Taylor Swift's 'loml' lyrics about? The song is a huge The Summer I Turned Pretty easter egg

What are Taylor Swift's 'loml' lyrics about? How it applies to Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty

TV & Film

What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

TV & Film

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl features 12 songs and a Sabrina Carpenter feature

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

Hot On Capital

Princess pictured on her TV and with Peter Andre.

Princess Andre's strict rules revealed by dad Peter ahead of filming her TV show

TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown previously spoke about adoption before announcing her baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about adoption before adopting baby girl

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major filming error in Belly and Conrad scene

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major filming error in Belly and Conrad scene

TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Gavin Casalegno has said

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Gavin Casalegno has said

TV & Film

Shakira Khan promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Shakira reveals heartbreaking doubts she experienced before joining the show

Love Island

Megan and Conor pictured together outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans divided over drastic beach scene changes from the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans divided over drastic changes to iconic beach scene

TV & Film

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jackie Chung responds to Laurel and Susannah romance theory

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jackie Chung responds to theory Laurel and Susannah were in love

TV & Film

Princess Andre gets 'flashbacks' to 'worst experience' of her life with mum Katie Price

Princess Andre opens up about 'worst experience' of her life with mum Katie Price

Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after dating rumours

Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after sparking dating rumours

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 7 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 comes out

TV & Film

Conan Gray 'Actor' lyrics meaning explained

Conan Gray opens up about his Actor lyrics and who his songs are about

Why did Love Island's Elma Pazar and Sammy Root split?

Why did Love Island's Elma and Sammy split?

Love Island

Real reason Love Island All Stars' Elma and Sammy split revealed in emotional The Only Way Is Essex scenes

Real reason Love Island's Elma and Sammy split revealed in emotional TOWIE scenes

Love Island

Is Taylor Swift going on tour in 2026? All the hints and The Life of a Showgirl info so far

Is Taylor Swift going on tour in 2026? All the hints and The Life of a Showgirl Tour info so far
Does Jeremiah end up with Redbird in The Summer I Turned Pretty? The viral theory explained

Does Jeremiah end up with Redbird in The Summer I Turned Pretty? The viral theory explained

TV & Film

Love Island's Dejon reveals he's "in the process" of challenging 'Surviving Dejon' book

Exclusive: Love Island's Dejon reveals he's "in the process" of disputing 'Surviving Dejon' book

Love Island

Perrie gets emotional talking about pregnancy speculation on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast

Perrie Edwards calls out pregnancy speculation in heartbreaking miscarriage admission

JoJo Siwa and Chris Huges have been dating for a few months

JoJo Siwa admits she’s watched boyfriend Chris Hughes’ Love Island series

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles