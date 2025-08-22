Perrie reveals reason for changing her debut album name

Perrie's debut solo album is coming out in September. Picture: Global/Perrie

By Kathryn Knight

Perrie’s preparing to release her debut solo album and the process has been a rollercoaster for the former Little Mix star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Perrie joined Will Manning on Capital Breakfast to talk about her new single ‘If He Wanted To He Would’ and her debut solo album, which is out on 26th September.

The ‘Forget About Us’ singer has announced her debut album ‘Perrie’ this morning, and joined the show to tell us all about it, including why she revisited making the record after originally wrapping on it last year.

“I thought my album was finished last year but I sat back and I was like ‘na it’s not it’,” she confessed.

Perrie also went back and forth over the name of her album, and has settled on the self-titled ‘Perrie’.

Perrie's back with new music. Picture: Getty

“I know it sounds ridiculous but I went around the houses, I really did. I thought of so many names and my fans had so many suggestions and it just didn’t feel like any of it made sense,” the star explained.

She went on: “At one point I was thinking maybe ‘Golden Hour’ and then I thought ‘uh’. Then I tried lots of lyrics from the album. At one point it was going to be called ‘The La La Room’ which I absolutely love and I think if Harry Styles did it it would be a slay, everyone would be like ‘that’s so quirky’. But if I did it, it would be like ‘what?’ Because I’m not quite established yet and my sound isn’t established yet for it to make sense.”

Perrie added: “So I thought maybe not the time, maybe just calling it ‘Perrie’ self-titled, it’s me, it’s what I wanna do, it’s Perrie.”

Perrie has announced her debut solo album. Picture: Getty

Opening up on why she revisited her album after finishing it last year, the ‘Tears’ singer said: “I spent the beginning of this year, the majority of the year in the studio finalising everything. I thought my album was finished last year but I sat back and I was like ‘na it’s not it’.

“We did that quite a lot in Little Mix as well. I think you just know in your heart if it’s not 100% and true and authentic to what you want. So I took a bit of time off, went back in the studio and I just found this lease of life I think. And my album’s so good, it really is.”

Perrie added that she’s ‘so happy with it’ and promised: “It’s so good!”

She’s also just released her new single ‘If He Wanted To He Would’, which is about a friend’s heartache after fans online said they didn’t want another Perrie song about a breakup.

Perrie had some writing sessions with Nina Nesbitt for her debut album, revealing: “I started the session and was like, ‘Right, I’m seeng a lot of stuff online that says if Perrie releases another heartbreak song it’s social suicide’. So I was like, ‘I can’t write another song about that. So what if I wrote about one of our friends going through heartbreak?’ And she was like ‘I love the loop hole’. It’s super relatable. We’ve all been in that position either ourselves or with friends.”

She said her friend doesn’t know the song is about her, adding: “They don’t know it’s written about them. I still haven’t told them. Nobody knows who it’s actually about.”

Read more celebrity news below:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.