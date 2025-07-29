Have Paramore split? Hayley Williams' new solo music sparks concerns over band's future

Have Paramore split? Hayley Williams' new solo music sparks concerns band have split for good. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation

By Sam Prance

Paramore fans think Hayley Williams' new solo songs allude to a breakup between her and Taylor York.

If you've listened to Hayley Williams' new solo music and are wondering if Paramore have split-up, we're here to help.

Yesterday (Jul 28), Hayley Williams surprised fans by uploading 17 unreleased solo songs to her website and it wasn't long before fans began parsing over every single lyric and detail in every song. In the music, Hayley appears to sing about a devastating breakup leading people to wonder if Hayley has split from Paramore guitarist Taylor York.

So what is the truth? Are Hayley and Taylor still together and have Paramore broken up? Here's what we know so far.

Have Hayley Williams and Taylor York split?

As it stands, Hayley and Taylor are yet to confirm whether or not they've separated. The theories have taken over the internet thanks to several heartbreaking lyrics in Hayley's new music.

In a song named 'Disappearing Man', Hayley alludes to a breakup by singing: Just like I said, had to come up for air / 'Cause I know bеtter than to hold my breath for too long / Now, love, you're not the only one who's lonely / My final act of love was surrender.

Meanwhile, in 'Love Me Different', Hayley sings about a split from someone who started out as her friend: Nothing could compare to the potential greatest love of all time / The pleasure and the agony's all mine.

As a result, some fans are convinced the songs are about Taylor specifically. One fan tweeted: "listening to new hayley williams album that’s clearly about a breakup with taylor york."

listening to new hayley williams album that’s clearly about a breakup with taylor york pic.twitter.com/xuUv3CL7gW — brenna 🪩 (@goodlarkcharm) July 28, 2025

streets are saying hayley williams and taylor york brokeup pic.twitter.com/cZz0PIc252 — lackluster (@chall3ngers) July 29, 2025

''my final act of love was to surrender...'' oh hayley pic.twitter.com/HUdD2u9S4m — andrea from paramore🖤 (@colormeandrea) July 28, 2025

Have Paramore broken up?

Fans have also spotted that Paramore's Zac Farro recently said that his solo song 'My My' was inspired by someone close to him going through a breakup. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said: "It's a personal song about witnessing someone I love trying to let go of a person they still hold a lot of affection for. That kind of silent pain."

Could he have been referring to Hayley and Taylor? And, if so, what does this mean for the future of Paramore?

One fan tweeted: "being a paramore fan is not for the weak".

being a paramore fan is not for the weak — soda⁷ (@taekyoghouI) July 28, 2025

being a paramore fan feels like this image a lot of the time. and truthfully it’s an experience that i do not enjoy pic.twitter.com/TT9NHtwF77 — lottie 🐈 (@paramarriott) July 28, 2025

For the time being, Paramore are yet to release any statements alluding to a breakup and/or a lineup change. The trio released their most recent album This Is Why in 2023 and performed shows as recently as September 2024. They also posted a carousel of photos all together on December 30th 2024.

On top of that, the band recently celebrated the 20 year anniversary of All I Know Is Falling with a special edition of the album. Hayley and Zac have also done a Liner Notes interview for the record. Taylor notably is not part of the interview but he didn't join Paramore until 2009.

A fan also argued that Hayley's new solo music could be about past relationships. They wrote: "respectfully i think these songs are from different periods of life over the last 5 years."

They added: "i think we can all calm down about disbandment and breakups…"

respectfully i think these songs are from different periods of life over the last 5 years…like she’s still throwing shots at chode (as she should) i think we can all calm down about disbandment and breakups…paramore released taylor merch and said they’re stronger than ever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3ObmRYm0YW — H | HAYLEY WILLIAMS LOVES ME (@decodethemonstr) July 28, 2025

With Paramore's Instagram still active, it appears that the band are still together. However, we won't know for sure until Hayley, Taylor and Zac speak out.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

