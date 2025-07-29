Have Paramore split? Hayley Williams' new solo music sparks concerns over band's future

29 July 2025, 14:16

Have Paramore split? Hayley Williams' new solo music sparks concerns band have split for good
Have Paramore split? Hayley Williams' new solo music sparks concerns band have split for good. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Paramore fans think Hayley Williams' new solo songs allude to a breakup between her and Taylor York.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've listened to Hayley Williams' new solo music and are wondering if Paramore have split-up, we're here to help.

Yesterday (Jul 28), Hayley Williams surprised fans by uploading 17 unreleased solo songs to her website and it wasn't long before fans began parsing over every single lyric and detail in every song. In the music, Hayley appears to sing about a devastating breakup leading people to wonder if Hayley has split from Paramore guitarist Taylor York.

So what is the truth? Are Hayley and Taylor still together and have Paramore broken up? Here's what we know so far.

Hayley Williams hilariously reacts to people saying Paramore “sold out”

Have Hayley Williams and Taylor York split?

As it stands, Hayley and Taylor are yet to confirm whether or not they've separated. The theories have taken over the internet thanks to several heartbreaking lyrics in Hayley's new music.

In a song named 'Disappearing Man', Hayley alludes to a breakup by singing: Just like I said, had to come up for air / 'Cause I know bеtter than to hold my breath for too long / Now, love, you're not the only one who's lonely / My final act of love was surrender.

Meanwhile, in 'Love Me Different', Hayley sings about a split from someone who started out as her friend: Nothing could compare to the potential greatest love of all time / The pleasure and the agony's all mine.

As a result, some fans are convinced the songs are about Taylor specifically. One fan tweeted: "listening to new hayley williams album that’s clearly about a breakup with taylor york."

Have Paramore broken up?

Fans have also spotted that Paramore's Zac Farro recently said that his solo song 'My My' was inspired by someone close to him going through a breakup. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said: "It's a personal song about witnessing someone I love trying to let go of a person they still hold a lot of affection for. That kind of silent pain."

Could he have been referring to Hayley and Taylor? And, if so, what does this mean for the future of Paramore?

One fan tweeted: "being a paramore fan is not for the weak".

For the time being, Paramore are yet to release any statements alluding to a breakup and/or a lineup change. The trio released their most recent album This Is Why in 2023 and performed shows as recently as September 2024. They also posted a carousel of photos all together on December 30th 2024.

On top of that, the band recently celebrated the 20 year anniversary of All I Know Is Falling with a special edition of the album. Hayley and Zac have also done a Liner Notes interview for the record. Taylor notably is not part of the interview but he didn't join Paramore until 2009.

A fan also argued that Hayley's new solo music could be about past relationships. They wrote: "respectfully i think these songs are from different periods of life over the last 5 years."

They added: "i think we can all calm down about disbandment and breakups…"

With Paramore's Instagram still active, it appears that the band are still together. However, we won't know for sure until Hayley, Taylor and Zac speak out.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Pedro Pascal gets chaotic with 'sticky hand' in mystery Fantastic Four interview

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Jesy Nelson opens up about 'high-risk' pregnancy

Jesy Nelson reveals she had a 'threatened miscarriage' at the start of her twin pregnancy

Leigh-Anne reveals what to expect from her debut solo album

Leigh-Anne reveals what to expect from her debut solo album

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

TV & Film

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

TV & Film

Hot On Capital

All of Trisha Paytas' kids names explained and what they mean

All of Trisha Paytas' kids names explained and what they mean

Trisha Paytas baby theory explained

The Trisha Paytas 'baby reincarnation theory' explained

Internet

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does Married at First Sight UK start in 2025?

TV & Film

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

TV & Film

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

Julia Garner respond to 'gender-swapped' Silver Surfer backlash

Fantastic Four's Julia Garner responds to Silver Surfer ‘gender-swap’ backlash

TV & Film

Love Island star Dejon's family hit back at backlash claiming producers 'cut' their best bits

Love Island star Dejon's family hit back at backlash claiming producers 'cut' their best bits

Love Island

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

Love Island

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Jeremiah easter egg with Billie Eilish song

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Jeremiah easter egg with Billie Eilish song

TV & Film

Dumped Love Island stars confirm split days after leaving villa together

Dumped Love Island stars confirm split days after leaving villa together

Love Island

Love Island star Toni's mum Leslie [left] and Toni [right]

Love Island star Toni's mum addresses rumours she's 'suing ITV'

Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira pie Harry before being confronted by her mum

Love Island first look sees Harry get 'pied' before being grilled by Shakira's mum

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

TV & Film

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Harry faces major backlash from villa in Love Island spoilers for tonight's episode

Love Island spoiler sees Harry face major backlash from the villa

Love Island

Love Island first look shows Helena confronts Harry about his past flirty conversations during Grafties clips

Love Island first look sees Helena confront Harry in dramatic conversation

Love Island

JoJo and Chris cuddling and standing together.

JoJo Siwa left in tears after Chris Hughes' unexpected comment about her hairline

Lauren's promo image and talking to Harrison.

Love Island's Lauren defends Harrison over Women's Aid statement

Love Island

Jeremiah's ending in The Summer I Turned Pretty might have changed

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno hints Jeremiah's ending might be different

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles