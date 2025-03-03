Raye's Oscars James Bond tribute praised for phenomenal vocals
3 March 2025, 11:18 | Updated: 3 March 2025, 11:26
From 'Oscar Winning Tears' to Oscar winning performance!
After winning her seventh BRIT Award, Raye took to the stage at The Oscars 2025 and performed alongside Doja Cat and Lisa for an epic James Bond medley.
The James Bond tribute began with a ballroom dance routine starring the one and only Margaret Qualley, followed by Lisa's rendition of Wings' 'Live and Let Die'. Then Doja took to the stage, dripping in diamonds, and sang Shirley Bassey's 'Diamonds Are Forever'.
And the grand finale was Raye, dressed in Versace from their fall/winter 1997 catwalk, delivering a powerful performance of Adele's 'Skyfall' which was written for the 2012 Bond film of the same name.
Reacting to Raye's performance one fan wrote on X: "They should just give her an Oscar for this performance MY GOD she’s talented!"
Another said: "just out of this world vocals."
A third wrote: "This is the making of an icon! Legendary performance!!"
full video of lisa’s performance with Margaret Qually, Doja Cat and Raye at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zekzAgb9Tq— blackpink (@blckpinkpic) March 3, 2025
This comes after Raye made a dig about her old music label, who she has spoken out against several times.
The now independent artist made a TikTok holding her BRIT trophy for R&B Act with the caption: "they said my career was over and now I'm holding my 7th Brit award and I'm singing at the Oscar's tmrw"
Raye attends the Oscars
It was the first time at The Oscars for the singer who hails from South London. However, earlier in the year she performed at The Grammys, showing how she is cementing her fame in The States and branching out beyond the UK.
Fans are hoping the performance is teasing Raye following in Adele and Billie Eilish's footsteps and becoming the voice of the next James Bond theme tune.
What's next Raye, world domination?
