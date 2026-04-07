Olivia Rodrigo 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love': Tracklist, release date, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Olivia Rodrigo 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love': Tracklist, release date, collabs, vinyl variants and news. Picture: Getty, Geffen

By Sam Prance

What is Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tracklist? When does 'Drop Dead' and the new album come out? Here's everything you need to know.

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Livies assemble! Olivia Rodrigo is back and she's announced a new album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love. Not only that but she's confirmed that the lead single is called 'drop dead' and it comes out in a matter of mere days.

Ever since Olivia Rodrigo wrapped her Guts World Tour in 2025, fans have been waiting impatiently for her to start her new era. Over the course of the past few months, Olivia has dropped several easter eggs and OR3 theories went into overdrive when fans noticed that a wall with Olivia's previous logo was being painted in LA - first purple, then pink.

Now, Olivia has officially revealed that You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love is coming with a new single 'drop dead'. Scroll down to find out all the album info including the release date, tracklist, collabs, variants and more.

Read more: Chappell Roan has secret backing vocals on three Olivia Rodrigo songs

When does Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love come out?

Taking to Instagram on April 2nd, Olivia Rodrigo revealed that her new album comes out worldwide on June 12th. In a caption, she wrote: "my third album ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ is out June 12th. I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait for you to hear it." Olivia also shared the artwork which is her swinging upside down.

Speaking to British Vogue about the album's content, Olivia teased: “It was a creative challenge to write from a joyful place. When you’re experiencing that you’re connected to someone, or feeling really good, you’re not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!"

However, fans don't have to wait so long for new music. The lead single 'drop dead' will be released worldwide on Friday April 17th.

What is Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tracklist?

As it stands, Olivia Rodrigo is yet to unveil her You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tracklist. However, you can presave the album on Apple Music already and it is listed as 13 tracks long. This makes You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love Olivia's longest standard edition album. It's currently unclear if there will be a deluxe.

It's also currently unclear where 'drop dead' will feature in the You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tracklist.

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While Olivia is yet to confirm more song titles, she did play three songs to British Vogue and described them as "sad love songs". She teased: "I realised all my favourite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them.” Olivia also teased that one song is inspired by Miranda and Steve from Sex and the City.

Fans think that the lead single or something else may drop on Tuesday, April 7th based on a teaser on her website. A calendar with the date "April 7th" circled now appears on her official website homepage. It could also be linked to a tour announcement. The calendar appears below a poster titled "OR on tour".

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as she reveals its title and single information.

🚨 April 7th has a mark on Olivia Rodrigo's new site after its update.



👀 pic.twitter.com/6p5LDWuiZs — Olivia Rodrigo stats 🩷 (@statsoir) April 2, 2026

What are Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love vinyl variants?

Olivia Rodrigo is selling multiple You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love vinyl variants, CDs cassettes and bundles on her official website. As well as classic black, you can purchase the album in a 'sticky sweet' hot pink vinyl and a 'static lover' blue vinyl with a pop-up. As for the cassettes, they come in baby blue and baby pink.

Check out the full range of You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love variants by visiting Olivia's store.

Who did Olivia Rodrigo write You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love with?

Olivia Rodrigo has worked with her longterm collaborator and producer Dan Nigro on You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love. Dan previously worked as a producer on Olivia's first two albums Sour and Guts. He's also worked on projects with artists like Chappell Roan, Conan Gray and Lorde.

In a post, Dan wrote: "Olivia and I made an album and it’s called you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. It will be yours June 12th and I’m pretty excited about it!"

Olivia also commented: "you seem pretty in tune for a girl so pitchy!!!!!!" under Dan's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Dan wrote under Olivia's post: "You seem pretty chill for a girl who’s so excited."

Are there any collabs on Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love ?

There is currently no information regarding collabs on You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love right now. Olivia's first two albums feature zero collabs so it's possible that her third album won't have any collabs either.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know when Olivia reveals more.

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