Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo go on stage?

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrgio go on stage? Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Geffen Records

By Capital FM

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's tour end and how long is it? All the stage times for Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour at the PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut.

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Livies assemble! Olivia Rodrigo is back on tour, but what time does her Unraveled Tour start and when does it end?

Ever since Olivia Rodrigo announced her Unraveled Tour, fans have been desperate to see it. After wrapping her Guts World Tour in 2025, Olivia has released her Number 1 album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and the smash hits 'drop dead', 'the cure' and 'stupid song'. Not only that but she launched her festival: Daisy Chain Fields.

Now, Olivia is doing 86 arena dates as part of her Unraveled Tour. With that in mind, here's all of the info you need about Olivia's Unraveled Tour stage times in the US, how long the concert lasts and how to watch a livestream.

How long are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour shows?

How long are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour shows? Picture: Getty

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour start?

Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm. However, it's unclear exactly what time Olivia will be on stage. Wolf Alice are supporting Olivia and will likely take to the stage at around 7:00pm with Olivia taking to the stage at around 8:00pm. We recommend arriving in your seat by 7:00pm to avoid missing any of the show.

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour end?

Until Olivia Rodrigo's first Unraveled Tour show ends, we won't know how long each concert is. Most arena shows last between one to two hours though. As a result, we imagine that the Unraveled Tour will end at around 10:00pm.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know the exact times as soon as the first show ends.

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour times - Hartford

Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform two shows at the PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut on September 25th and September 26th. Olivia's stage times for her shows in Hartford are as follows:

Doors Open: 5:30pm

5:30pm Show Starts: 7:00pm

7:00pm Wolf Alice: TBC

TBC Olivia Rodrigo: TBC

TBC Show Ends: TBC

If you're looking for a livestream link to watch the show live in the the UK, the is due to start at 12AM (BST). As for the West Coast in North America, it's due to start at 4PM (PT).

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour times - Hartford. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Following her sold out shows in Hartford, Connecticut, Olivia will next perform two shows at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Timings will likely be similar to those in Connecticut.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with Olivia's show times throughout the Unraveled Tour.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

Olivia Rodrigo tries British pub snacks & reveals her favourite album track | Very British Day Out

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