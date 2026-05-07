How to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's The Unraveled Tour
7 May 2026, 15:27
When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? From presale codes to ticket prices, here's everything we know about The Unraveled Tour.
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Olivia Rodrigo's new era is finally here and tickets are on sale for The Unraveled Tour in support of her new album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love. So how can you get them? Here's everything we know so far!
OR3 szn is upon us. In April, Olivia switched up her signature purple aesthetic, announced her third solo album and dropped the first single, 'drop dead', complete with a music video shot at the Palace of Versailles.
The album will be released on June 12th and now she's revealed that The Unraveled Tour kicks off later this year.
Scroll down for tour dates, cities, presale codes, ticket prices, support acts, setlist and all the info you need.
When is Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour?
What are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour dates?
On April 30th, Olivia Rodrigo took to social media to write: "i am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!! I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love with u guys!!!"
As it stands, Olivia has announced 84 arena dates in North America and Europe:
NORTH AMERICAN LEG
- Sep 25 - Hartford, Connetticut
- Sep 26 - Hartford, Connetticut
- Sep 29 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Sep 30 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Oct 3 - Washington, D.C.
- Oct 4 - Washington, D.C.
- Oct 7 - Charlotte, North Carolina
- Oct 8 - Charlotte, North Carolina
- Oct 11 - Chicago, Illinois
- Oct 12 - Chicago, Illinois
- Oct 15 - Boston, Massachusetts
- Oct 17 - Boston, Massachusetts
- Oct 18 - Boston, Massachusetts
- Oct 21 - Montreal, Quebec
- Oct 22 - Montreal, Quebec
- Oct 26 - Toronto, Ontario
- Oct 27 - Toronto, Ontario
- Oct 29 - Columbus, Ohio
- Oct 30 - Columbus, Ohio
- Nov 7 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Nov 8 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Nov 11 - Atlanta, Georgia
- Nov 12 - Atlanta, Georgia
- Nov 15 - Orlando, Florida
- Nov 16 - Orlando, Florida
- Nov 19 - Sunrise, Florida
- Nov 20 - Sunrise, Florida
- Nov 23 - Nashville, Tennessee
- Nov 24 - Nashville, Tennessee
- Dec 1 - Vancouver, British Columbia
- Dec 2 - Vancouver, British Columbia
- Dec 7 - Seattle, Washington
- Dec 8 - Seattle, Washington
- Dec 11 - Oakland, California
- Dec 12 - Oakland, California
- Dec 15 - Sacramento, California
- Dec 16 - Sacramento, California
- Dec 19 - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dec 20 - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Jan 12 - Los Angeles, California
- Jan 13 - Los Angeles, California
- Jan 16 - Los Angeles, California
- Jan 17 - Los Angeles, California
- Jan 20 - Los Angeles, California
- Jan 21 - Los Angeles, California
- Jan 24 - Los Angeles, California
- Jan 25 - Los Angeles, California
- Jan 28 - Los Angeles, California
- Feb 11 - Brooklyn, New York
- Feb 12 - Brooklyn, New York
- Feb 15 - Brooklyn, New York
- Feb 16 - Brooklyn, New York
- Feb 19 - Brooklyn, New York
- Feb 20 - Brooklyn, New York
- Feb 23 - Brooklyn, New York
- Feb 24 - Brooklyn, New York
- Feb 27 - Brooklyn, New York
EUROPEAN LEG
- Mar 19 - Stockholm, Sweden
- Mar 20 - Stockholm, Sweden
- Mar 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Mar 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Mar 27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Mar 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Apr 1 - Munich, Germany
- Apr 2 - Munich, Germany
- Apr 5 - London, UK
- Apr 6 - London, UK
- Apr 8 - London, UK
- Apr 9 - London, UK
- Apr 12 - London, UK
- Apr 14 - London, UK
- Apr 15 - London, UK
- Apr 19 - London, UK
- Apr 20 - London, UK
- Apr 23 - Paris, France
- Apr 24 - Paris, France
- Apr 27 - Milan, Italy
- Apr 28 - Milan, Italy
- May 1 - Barcelona, Spain
- May 2 - Barcelona, Spain
- May 5 - Barcelona, Spain
- May 6 - Barcelona, Spain
Olivia Rodrigo ticket prices: How much are Unraveled Tour tickets?
Ticket prices for Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour range from $83.40 to $799.50 in the US and £102–£624 in the UK. The exact price depends on where you sit or stand - standing tickets in the UK cost £107.90. There are also VIP packages on offer.
For the Guts World Tour, Olivia also introduced 'Silver Star' tickets which only cost $20 but you couldn't select your seats and they could only be purchased in pairs. It's currently unclear if Olivia will offer these again.
When will Olivia Rodrigo tour tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour officially go on general sale on Thursday May 7th at 12PM local time. Make sure to visit your venue's website as well as Ticketmaster for you best chance at getting tickets.
Olivia Rodrigo tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country
Presales for Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour have already taken place. They started on Tuesday May 5th and have wrapped now that the general sale has begun.
Olivia Rodrigo The Unraveled Tour setlist: What songs will she play?
It's far too early to predict what Olivia will include in the setlist for The Unraveled Tour. However, Olivia teased in her announcement that she will "sing all of the songs from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love." In other words, she could be playing the whole album.
Olivia's Guts World Tour setlist consisted of 23 songs with songs from both Sour and Guts. The Unraveled Tour will likely feature all 14 you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love songs as well as Olivia's biggest hits.
'drivers license', 'deja vu', 'bad idea right?', 'vampire' and 'good 4 u' could all appear.
Who is supporting Olivia Rodrigo on The Unraveled Tour?
Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice will support her during various dates on The Unraveled Tour.
Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:
- Olivia Rodrigo explains real meaning behind her 'Drop Dead' lyrics
- Olivia Rodrigo 'You Seem Pretty Sad' album: Tracklist, release date, collabs, vinyl variants and news
- Freya Skye reveals how Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have inspired her
- Olivia Rodrigo used to write One Direction fan fiction
- Are Olivia Rodrigo's So American lyrics about Louis Partridge? The meaning explained