How to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's The Unraveled Tour

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? All the info on potential You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tour dates and presale codes. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? From presale codes to ticket prices, here's everything we know about The Unraveled Tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo's new era is finally here and tickets are on sale for The Unraveled Tour in support of her new album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love. So how can you get them? Here's everything we know so far!

OR3 szn is upon us. In April, Olivia switched up her signature purple aesthetic, announced her third solo album and dropped the first single, 'drop dead', complete with a music video shot at the Palace of Versailles.

The album will be released on June 12th and now she's revealed that The Unraveled Tour kicks off later this year.

Scroll down for tour dates, cities, presale codes, ticket prices, support acts, setlist and all the info you need.

When is Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour?

When will Olivia Rodrigo go on tour again? Picture: Getty

What are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour dates?

On April 30th, Olivia Rodrigo took to social media to write: "i am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!! I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love with u guys!!!"

As it stands, Olivia has announced 84 arena dates in North America and Europe:

NORTH AMERICAN LEG

Sep 25 - Hartford, Connetticut

Sep 26 - Hartford, Connetticut

Sep 29 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sep 30 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Oct 3 - Washington, D.C.

Oct 4 - Washington, D.C.

Oct 7 - Charlotte, North Carolina

Oct 8 - Charlotte, North Carolina

Oct 11 - Chicago, Illinois

Oct 12 - Chicago, Illinois

Oct 15 - Boston, Massachusetts

Oct 17 - Boston, Massachusetts

Oct 18 - Boston, Massachusetts

Oct 21 - Montreal, Quebec

Oct 22 - Montreal, Quebec

Oct 26 - Toronto, Ontario

Oct 27 - Toronto, Ontario

Oct 29 - Columbus, Ohio

Oct 30 - Columbus, Ohio

Nov 7 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Nov 8 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Nov 11 - Atlanta, Georgia

Nov 12 - Atlanta, Georgia

Nov 15 - Orlando, Florida

Nov 16 - Orlando, Florida

Nov 19 - Sunrise, Florida

Nov 20 - Sunrise, Florida

Nov 23 - Nashville, Tennessee

Nov 24 - Nashville, Tennessee

Dec 1 - Vancouver, British Columbia

Dec 2 - Vancouver, British Columbia

Dec 7 - Seattle, Washington

Dec 8 - Seattle, Washington

Dec 11 - Oakland, California

Dec 12 - Oakland, California

Dec 15 - Sacramento, California

Dec 16 - Sacramento, California

Dec 19 - Las Vegas, Nevada

Dec 20 - Las Vegas, Nevada

Jan 12 - Los Angeles, California

Jan 13 - Los Angeles, California

Jan 16 - Los Angeles, California

Jan 17 - Los Angeles, California

Jan 20 - Los Angeles, California

Jan 21 - Los Angeles, California

Jan 24 - Los Angeles, California

Jan 25 - Los Angeles, California

Jan 28 - Los Angeles, California

Feb 11 - Brooklyn, New York

Feb 12 - Brooklyn, New York

Feb 15 - Brooklyn, New York

Feb 16 - Brooklyn, New York

Feb 19 - Brooklyn, New York

Feb 20 - Brooklyn, New York

Feb 23 - Brooklyn, New York

Feb 24 - Brooklyn, New York

Feb 27 - Brooklyn, New York

EUROPEAN LEG

Mar 19 - Stockholm, Sweden

Mar 20 - Stockholm, Sweden

Mar 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mar 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mar 27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mar 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Apr 1 - Munich, Germany

Apr 2 - Munich, Germany

Apr 5 - London, UK

Apr 6 - London, UK

Apr 8 - London, UK

Apr 9 - London, UK

Apr 12 - London, UK

Apr 14 - London, UK

Apr 15 - London, UK

Apr 19 - London, UK

Apr 20 - London, UK

Apr 23 - Paris, France

Apr 24 - Paris, France

Apr 27 - Milan, Italy

Apr 28 - Milan, Italy

May 1 - Barcelona, Spain

May 2 - Barcelona, Spain

May 5 - Barcelona, Spain

May 6 - Barcelona, Spain

Olivia Rodrigo ticket prices: How much are Unraveled Tour tickets?

Ticket prices for Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour range from $83.40 to $799.50 in the US and £102–£624 in the UK. The exact price depends on where you sit or stand - standing tickets in the UK cost £107.90. There are also VIP packages on offer.

For the Guts World Tour, Olivia also introduced 'Silver Star' tickets which only cost $20 but you couldn't select your seats and they could only be purchased in pairs. It's currently unclear if Olivia will offer these again.

Olivia Rodrigo first live performance of her new era was as a surprise guest during Addison Rae's Coachella set. Picture: Getty

When will Olivia Rodrigo tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour officially go on general sale on Thursday May 7th at 12PM local time. Make sure to visit your venue's website as well as Ticketmaster for you best chance at getting tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Presales for Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour have already taken place. They started on Tuesday May 5th and have wrapped now that the general sale has begun.

Olivia Rodrigo dominated Glastonbury 2025 with her headline set. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo The Unraveled Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

It's far too early to predict what Olivia will include in the setlist for The Unraveled Tour. However, Olivia teased in her announcement that she will "sing all of the songs from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love." In other words, she could be playing the whole album.

Olivia's Guts World Tour setlist consisted of 23 songs with songs from both Sour and Guts. The Unraveled Tour will likely feature all 14 you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love songs as well as Olivia's biggest hits.

'drivers license', 'deja vu', 'bad idea right?', 'vampire' and 'good 4 u' could all appear.

Olivia Rodrigo "GUTS" World Tour features 23 songs in the setlist. Picture: Getty

Who is supporting Olivia Rodrigo on The Unraveled Tour?

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice will support her during various dates on The Unraveled Tour.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.