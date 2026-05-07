Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour ticket prices revealed

7 May 2026, 16:26

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour ticket prices revealed
Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour ticket prices revealed. Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Geffen Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

How much are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour tickets? All the prices in the UK, US and beyond.

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Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's highly-anticipated The Unraveled Tour are officially on sale - but how much do they cost?

On April 30th, Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans with a tour announcement. Taking to her Instagram page, Olivia wrote: "i am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!!" alongside a poster with the dates. She added: "I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ with u guys!!!"

Presales for Olivia's tour started on May 5th and the general sale is now taking place but what are prices like? Scroll down to find out exactly how much Olivia's standing, seated and VIP tickets cost in the UK, US and elsewhere.

How much are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour tickets?

How much are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour tickets?
How much are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour tickets? Picture: Getty

How much are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour tickets in the UK?

Olivia Rodrigo has officially unveiled The Unrivaled Tour ticket prices in the UK. Excluding VIP packages, tickets cost between £79.40 to £414.40 depending on where you sit or stand. There are also special up close Amex tickets on sale for £623.40.

  • Seated tickets: £79.40-£414.40
  • Standing tickets: £107.40
  • Amex tickets: £623.40

How much are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour VIP tickets in the UK?

As well as normal tickets, Olivia is selling one VIP package in the UK. GA Early Entry Experience offers fans a standing ticket and the chance to enter the arena before other fans so you can stand close to the main stage. You will also get a VIP laminate and lanyard, a VIP gift item, a VIP photo-op and pre-show merch experience.

  • GA Early Entry Experience: £308.40
How much are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour tickets in the UK?
How much are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour tickets in the UK? Picture: Getty

How much are Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour tickets in the US?

Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour are a little bit different in the US and they vary from city to city. However, the full cost range for tickets is from $83.40 to $799.50. Below is a price breakdown for tickets in Pittsburgh.

  • Upper Bowl - $83.40-$140.40
  • Lower Bowl - $190.40-$799.50
  • Standing - $254.40
  • VIP - $540.40

For the Guts World Tour, Olivia also introduced $20 'Silver Star' tickets which went on sale at a later date. It's currently unclear if Olivia will offer these again.

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