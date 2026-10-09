Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour setlist including every surprise song

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What songs does Olivia Rodrigo sing on the Unraveled Tour? What are her surprise songs? Here's all the most recent changes she's mades to the setlist.
Going to see Olivia Rodrigo live and want to know her Unraveled Tour setlist, and which surprise songs she's done?
Every single tour, Olivia Rodrigo puts together an iconic setlist and now, with three hit albums to choose songs from, Olivia is spoiled for choice when it comes to her Unraveled Tour setlist. Will she sing all the classics from Sour? Will she sing fan-fave deep cuts from Guts? Will she sing every single you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love song?
Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour original tour setlist features 23-24 songs including surprise songs from night to night. Scroll down to see the full Unraveled Tour setlist in order as well as every surprise song she's done.
Based on her latest Unraveled Tour concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour is 24 songs long and includes almost every song on you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Not to mention, her hit singles like 'drivers license' as well as deep cuts like 'ballad of a homeschooled girl'. There's also a surprise song.
Here are all the songs from the latest show of Olivia's Unraveled Tour.
Since Olivia Rodrigo, started the Unraveled Tour on September 25th in Hartford, Connecticut, she's changed up the setlist on a couple of nights with surprise songs. Below are all the additions she's made to the show so far.
Bookmark this page and we'll update you whenever Olivia does additional surprise songs on her tour.
Based on the first Unraveled Tour shows, Olivia Rodrigo is doing surprise songs and making minor changes to the setlist throughout the tour. Songs like 'love is embarrassing', 'get him back' and 'what's wrong with me' have all featured in various shows.
It's currently unclear if Olivia will switch up the setlist more dramatically as the tour goes into its European leg in 2027.
Bookmark this page and we'll update it with any changes Olivia makes to the show.
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