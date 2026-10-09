Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour setlist including every surprise song

9 October 2026, 16:17 | Updated: 9 October 2026, 16:28

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour setlist including every surprise song
Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour setlist including every surprise song. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage, Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Spotify
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs does Olivia Rodrigo sing on the Unraveled Tour? What are her surprise songs? Here's all the most recent changes she's mades to the setlist.

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Going to see Olivia Rodrigo live and want to know her Unraveled Tour setlist, and which surprise songs she's done?

Every single tour, Olivia Rodrigo puts together an iconic setlist and now, with three hit albums to choose songs from, Olivia is spoiled for choice when it comes to her Unraveled Tour setlist. Will she sing all the classics from Sour? Will she sing fan-fave deep cuts from Guts? Will she sing every single you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love song?

Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour original tour setlist features 23-24 songs including surprise songs from night to night. Scroll down to see the full Unraveled Tour setlist in order as well as every surprise song she's done.

What is Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour setlist?

What is Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour setlist?
What is Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour setlist? Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

How many songs does Olivia Rodrigo sing on the Unraveled Tour?

Based on her latest Unraveled Tour concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour is 24 songs long and includes almost every song on you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Not to mention, her hit singles like 'drivers license' as well as deep cuts like 'ballad of a homeschooled girl'. There's also a surprise song.

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour setlist

Here are all the songs from the latest show of Olivia's Unraveled Tour.

  1. drop dead
  2. u + me = <3
  3. so american
  4. good 4 u
  5. my way
  6. serena joy
  7. bad idea right?
  8. ballad of a homeschooled girl
  9. vampire
  10. purple
  11. stupid song
  12. maggots for brains
  13. traitor
  14. Surprise Song
  15. begged
  16. cigarette smoke
  17. honeybee
  18. favorite crime
  19. drivers license
  20. less
  21. the cure
  22. deja vu
  23. all american b****
  24. expectations

What are Olivia Rodrigo's surprise songs?

Since Olivia Rodrigo, started the Unraveled Tour on September 25th in Hartford, Connecticut, she's changed up the setlist on a couple of nights with surprise songs. Below are all the additions she's made to the show so far.

  • September 29th - Olivia performed 'lacy' instead of 'begged'
  • October 4th - Olivia replaced 'so american' with 'love is embarrassing' and sang 'get him back' after 'deja
  • October 7th - Olivia sang 'Can't Catch Me Now' live for the first time after 'begged'.
  • October 8th - Olivia sang 'what's wrong with me' after 'traitor'

Bookmark this page and we'll update you whenever Olivia does additional surprise songs on her tour.

How many songs does Olivia Rodrigo sing on the Unraveled Tour?
How many songs does Olivia Rodrigo sing on the Unraveled Tour? Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Will Olivia Rodrigo make any changes to her Unraveled Tour setlist?

Based on the first Unraveled Tour shows, Olivia Rodrigo is doing surprise songs and making minor changes to the setlist throughout the tour. Songs like 'love is embarrassing', 'get him back' and 'what's wrong with me' have all featured in various shows.

It's currently unclear if Olivia will switch up the setlist more dramatically as the tour goes into its European leg in 2027.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it with any changes Olivia makes to the show.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo tries British pub snacks & reveals her favourite album track

Olivia Rodrigo tries British pub snacks & reveals her favourite album track | Very British Day Out

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