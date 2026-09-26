Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour setlist: Every song in order

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour setlist: Every song in order. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage, Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Spotify

By Capital FM

What songs does Olivia Rodrigo sing on the Unraveled Tour? Here's the full setlist including any changes.

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Going to see Olivia Rodrigo live and want to know which songs made her Unraveled Tour setlist? We're here to help.

Every single tour, Olivia Rodrigo puts together an iconic setlist and now, with three hit albums to choose songs from, Olivia is spoiled for choice when it comes to her Unraveled Tour setlist. Will she sing all the classics from Sour? Will she sing fan-fave deep cuts from Guts? Will she sing every single you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love song?

Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour first show kicks off in Hartford Connecticut on September 25th. Scroll down to see the full Unraveled Tour setlist in order with live updates as and when Olivia sings each song during the show.

What is Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour setlist?

What is Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour setlist? Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

How many songs does Olivia Rodrigo sing on the Unraveled Tour?

Based on her first Unraveled Tour show in Hartford, Connecticut, Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour is 23 songs long and it includes almost every song on you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Not to mention, her hit singles like 'drivers license' and 'good 4 u' feature as well as deep cuts like 'ballad of a homeschooled girl'.

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour setlist

Here are all the songs from the opening night of Olivia's Unraveled Tour.

drop dead u + me = <3 so american good 4 u my way serena joy bad idea right? ballad of a homeschooled girl vampire purple stupid song maggots for brains traitor begged cigarette smoke honeybee favorite crime drivers license less the cure deja vu all american b**** expectations

What songs are missing from Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour setlist?

Olivia's Unraveled Tour setlist covers most of her discography with her Unraveled Tour setlist but singles like 'brutal', 'get him back!', 'obsessed' and 'Can't Catch Me Now' didn't make the cut. Fan favourite Olivia songs like 'jealousy jealousy' and 'love is embarrassing' have also been left out of this concert.

In terms of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia sings every song live except for 'what's wrong with me?'.

How many songs does Olivia Rodrigo sing on the Unraveled Tour? Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Will Olivia Rodrigo make any changes to her Unraveled Tour setlist?

Until Olivia Rodrigo completes her second Unraveled Tour show, we won't know if she intends to make any changes or do any surprise songs. It's also possible that she will switch up the setlist for her UK & European leg.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it with any changes Olivia makes to the show.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

Olivia Rodrigo tries British pub snacks & reveals her favourite album track | Very British Day Out

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