What are Olivia Rodrigo's U + Me = <3 lyrics about? The romantic meaning explained
12 June 2026, 02:00
How do you say U + Me = <3? Here's what Olivia Rodrigo's said about the song and how you say it.
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'u + me = <3' is another Olivia Rodrigo smash but what does it mean, how do you say it and what are the lyrics about?
Olivia Rodrigo's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is finally here and fans are living for the entire album. 'stupid song' is an anthem for the ages, 'maggots for brains' is a bop inspired by Miranda and Steve from Sex and the City and Number 1 singles 'drop dead' and 'the cure' remain two of the biggest songs of the entire year so far.
One song that's left fans a little bit confused is 'u + me = <3'. With that in mind, here's your extensive guide to the meaning behind the song, who inspired it and what Olivia's said about how you're meant to pronounce the title.
- Read more: Olivia Rodrigo explains real meaning behind her 'Drop Dead' lyrics
- Read more: Olivia Rodrigo explains true meaning behind her The Cure lyrics
What are Olivia Rodrigo's U + Me = <3 lyrics about?
What does U + Me = <3 mean?
Just like common abbreviated text language, 'U + Me = <3' literally stands for 'you plus me equals heart' and it means 'you plus me equals love'. Discussing the song on The New York Times' Popcast, Olivia said that she hadn't actually vocalised it much. She said that she calls it 'you plus me' but 'you plus me equals a heart' also works.
In the song, Olivia sings about being head over heels in love with someone and envisaging eternity with them. The 'u + me = <3' chorus goes: I've got a feelin' wounds are healin' talkin' on the phone / I know everybody changes, but I hope that we don't / Carve our names into the car seat leather / You plus me equals a heart forever.
On Popcast, Olivia revealed: "We almost cut that one from the album. It was one of the first we made."
Are Olivia Rodrigo's 'u + me = <3' lyrics about Louis Partridge?
Based on the lyrics, fans believe 'u + me = <3' was inspired by Olivia's relationship with British actor Louis Partridge. The line I think that you're killer / With your floppy hair appears to refer to Louis' signature hairstyle.
People also think that the second verse references Louis' sister Issie Partridge: I like your big sistеr / She has your same face / And I try to win hеr / Over with my cynical humor and yacht rock music taste.
As it stands, Olivia is yet to say who she wrote the song about.
Olivia Rodrigo - 'u + me = <3'
VERSE 1
I think that you're killer
With your floppy hair
Take me out to dinner
You know you can take me anywhere
PRE-CHORUS
And all of my girlfriends roll their eyes
And tell me to take it slow this time
CHORUS
And I've got a feelin' wounds are healin' talkin' on the phone
I know everybody changes, but I hope that we don't
Carve our names into the car seat leather
You plus me equals a heart forever
POST-CHORUS
A heart forever, oh-oh
VERSE 2
I like your big sistеr
She has your same face
And I try to win hеr
Over with my cynical humor and yacht rock music taste
PRE-CHORUS
And all my ex-boyfriends have heard these lines (It's competitive in ways you've been before)
But I like you better by a million times
CHORUS
And I've got a feelin' wounds are healin' talkin' on the phone
I know everybody changes, but I hope that we don't
Carve our names into the car seat leather
You plus me equals a heart forever
POST-CHORUS
A heart forever, oh-oh
A heart forever
BRIDGE
If you buy me silver jewelry and all my favorite Cadbury
And tell me it again 'bout when we met and what you thought of me
Sometimes I get overwhelmed and way too far ahead of myself
I often get the feeling that I'll never want somebody else
PRE-CHORUS
They say modern love's a cruel endeavor (They say it's cruel)
And to that I say, "Fuck it, whatever" (Whatever)
CHORUS
And I've got a feelin' wounds are healin' talkin' on the phone
I know everybody changes, but I hope that we don't
Carve our names into the car seat leather
You plus me equals a heart forever (Forever and ever and ever)
POST-CHORUS
A heart forever, oh-oh
Forever and ever and ever, oh-oh
OUTRO
Sounds good
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