What are Olivia Rodrigo's U + Me = <3 lyrics about? The romantic meaning explained

What are Olivia Rodrigo's U + Me = <3 lyrics about? The romantic meaning explained. Picture: Getty Images

By Sam Prance

How do you say U + Me = <3? Here's what Olivia Rodrigo's said about the song and how you say it.

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'u + me = <3' is another Olivia Rodrigo smash but what does it mean, how do you say it and what are the lyrics about?

Olivia Rodrigo's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is finally here and fans are living for the entire album. 'stupid song' is an anthem for the ages, 'maggots for brains' is a bop inspired by Miranda and Steve from Sex and the City and Number 1 singles 'drop dead' and 'the cure' remain two of the biggest songs of the entire year so far.

One song that's left fans a little bit confused is 'u + me = <3'. With that in mind, here's your extensive guide to the meaning behind the song, who inspired it and what Olivia's said about how you're meant to pronounce the title.

What are Olivia Rodrigo's U + Me = <3 lyrics about?

What does U + Me = <3 mean? Picture: Getty

What does U + Me = <3 mean?

Just like common abbreviated text language, 'U + Me = <3' literally stands for 'you plus me equals heart' and it means 'you plus me equals love'. Discussing the song on The New York Times' Popcast, Olivia said that she hadn't actually vocalised it much. She said that she calls it 'you plus me' but 'you plus me equals a heart' also works.

In the song, Olivia sings about being head over heels in love with someone and envisaging eternity with them. The 'u + me = <3' chorus goes: I've got a feelin' wounds are healin' talkin' on the phone / I know everybody changes, but I hope that we don't / Carve our names into the car seat leather / You plus me equals a heart forever.

On Popcast, Olivia revealed: "We almost cut that one from the album. It was one of the first we made."

Are Olivia Rodrigo's 'u + me = <3' lyrics about Louis Partridge? Picture: Getty

Are Olivia Rodrigo's 'u + me = <3' lyrics about Louis Partridge?

Based on the lyrics, fans believe 'u + me = <3' was inspired by Olivia's relationship with British actor Louis Partridge. The line I think that you're killer / With your floppy hair appears to refer to Louis' signature hairstyle.

People also think that the second verse references Louis' sister Issie Partridge: I like your big sistеr / She has your same face / And I try to win hеr / Over with my cynical humor and yacht rock music taste.

As it stands, Olivia is yet to say who she wrote the song about.

Olivia Rodrigo - 'u + me = <3'

VERSE 1

I think that you're killer

With your floppy hair

Take me out to dinner

You know you can take me anywhere

PRE-CHORUS

And all of my girlfriends roll their eyes

And tell me to take it slow this time

CHORUS

And I've got a feelin' wounds are healin' talkin' on the phone

I know everybody changes, but I hope that we don't

Carve our names into the car seat leather

You plus me equals a heart forever

POST-CHORUS

A heart forever, oh-oh

VERSE 2

I like your big sistеr

She has your same face

And I try to win hеr

Over with my cynical humor and yacht rock music taste

PRE-CHORUS

And all my ex-boyfriends have heard these lines (It's competitive in ways you've been before)

But I like you better by a million times

CHORUS

And I've got a feelin' wounds are healin' talkin' on the phone

I know everybody changes, but I hope that we don't

Carve our names into the car seat leather

You plus me equals a heart forever

POST-CHORUS

A heart forever, oh-oh

A heart forever

BRIDGE

If you buy me silver jewelry and all my favorite Cadbury

And tell me it again 'bout when we met and what you thought of me

Sometimes I get overwhelmed and way too far ahead of myself

I often get the feeling that I'll never want somebody else

PRE-CHORUS

They say modern love's a cruel endeavor (They say it's cruel)

And to that I say, "Fuck it, whatever" (Whatever)

CHORUS

And I've got a feelin' wounds are healin' talkin' on the phone

I know everybody changes, but I hope that we don't

Carve our names into the car seat leather

You plus me equals a heart forever (Forever and ever and ever)

POST-CHORUS

A heart forever, oh-oh

Forever and ever and ever, oh-oh

OUTRO

Sounds good

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

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