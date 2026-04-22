Is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? Ticket prices, presale codes, date, cities, setlist and more

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? All the info on potential You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tour dates and presale codes. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? From presale codes to ticket prices, here's everything we know so far about her potential You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tour dates.

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Olivia Rodrigo's new era is finally here but will she be going on tour with her new album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love? Here's everything we know so far!

OR3 szn is up on us. Earlier this month (April), Olivia changed her signature purple aesthetic, announced her third studio album and dropped the first single, 'drop dead', complete with a music video shot at the Palace of Versailles.

The album will be released on June 12th so it's only a matter of time before she announces the tour, which will no doubt be even bigger than the Guts World Tour.

We'll likely know more news about Olivia's potential tour dates, presale codes and ticket prices in the second half of the year but until then... find all of the latest info below.

Is Olivia Rodrigo doing a You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love Tour?

When will Olivia Rodrigo go on tour again? Picture: Getty

Will there be a You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tour?

While it hasn't been announced yet, it's highly likely that Olivia will take her new album on tour at some point in the near future. In fact, she's already teased future live performances on her website with a poster that says 'OR on tour: Coming to a city near you'.

Olivia delivered the first live performance of this era at Coachella Weekend 2 during Addison Rae's set so keep your eyes peeled... a tour announcement will no doubt be coming soon!

Olivia Rodrigo has already teased a future tour on her official website. Picture: OliviaRodrigo.com

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? Which cities will she play?

Of course, no tour has been announced yet so there's no info on when it will start or where Olivia will play.

That said, fans can probably expect something similar to the Guts World Tour with Olivia visiting cities in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Locations and dates will depend on whether Olivia is planning to play in arenas or stadiums. Guts World Tour was Olivia's first all-arena tour, but after headlining Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park in 2025, she may end up securing some bigger stadium shows down the line.

Olivia Rodrigo first live performance of her new era was as a surprise guest during Addison Rae's Coachella set. Picture: Getty

When will Olivia Rodrigo tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets won't go on sale before a tour is announced. Once confirmed, Olivia will likely give fans at least a few days notice before selling tickets.

Make sure you're following Olivia's official accounts for the immediate info, and then come back to this page for more details once it's announced.

Olivia Rodrigo tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Again, there will be no official presale codes, sign ups or information until a tour is actually announced by Olivia or her team.

As of April 22nd, there appears to be claims circulating that 'Fans First' presale codes are being sent out when purchasing 'drop dead' on iTunes but this appears to be fake and has been made up by fans encouraging others to buy the song. There no verified source.

As soon as presale codes or sign ups are announced, we'll add them to this page.

Olivia Rodrigo dominated Glastonbury 2025 with her headline set. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

Standard ticket prices (not including VIP packages) for Olivia's Guts World Tour started at $49.50–$199.50 in the US and around £65–£145 in the UK.

However, there's no accurate way of estimating future ticket prices until Olivia announces the venues she'll be playing in.

For the Guts World Tour, Olivia also introduced 'Silver Star' tickets which only cost $20 but you couldn't select your seats and they could only be purchased in pairs. Livies had to register to be in with the chance to buy those bargain tickets and they didn't go on general sale.

Again, we'll update this page when more information becomes available.

Olivia Rodrigo tour setlist: What songs will she play?

It's far too early to predict what Olivia will include on the setlist for her next tour... You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love isn't even out yet!

For reference, Olivia's Guts World Tour setlist consisted of 23 songs with songs from both Sour and Guts.

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love will be 14 tracks long, and the majority of those new songs will likely feature throughout the tour. As will her biggest hits like, 'drivers license', 'deja vu', 'bad idea right?', 'vampire' and 'good 4 u' (to name a few!)

We'll just have to wait and see which songs from her first two albums get cut from Olivia's live performance roster!

Olivia Rodrigo "GUTS" World Tour features 23 songs in the setlist. Picture: Getty

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