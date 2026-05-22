Olivia Rodrigo explains true meaning behind her The Cure lyrics

22 May 2026, 05:00

Olivia Rodrigo The Cure lyrics meaning explained
Olivia Rodrigo The Cure lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Geffen
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'The Cure' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about what inspired the song.

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Olivia Rodrigo has just released her new single 'the cure' and she's opened up about the meaning behind the lyrics.

On May 19th, Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans by announcing her second you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love single. 'the cure' acts as the follow-up to her hit song 'drop dead'. Taking to Instagram, Olivia teased: "it’s my favorite song on the album and one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made. couldn’t be more excited for you guys to hear it."

Now, 'the cure' is officially out but what are the lyrics actually about? Here's what Olivia has said about the song.

In her British Vogue cover story earlier this year, Olivia played three new songs to the magazine. These included 'drop dead', an as-yet-unreleased song and 'the cure' which the outlet said is about realising that "love won't fix you."

Describing the single herself, Olivia said that it's "what I think being in love feels like". She added: "You’re getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful. It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times.”

Ahead of the song's release, Olivia teased the lyrics: Why can't you come stitch me up? and It'll never be the cure.

Olivia also told Audacy that the song is "karaoke-able if you're sad".

Is 'The Cure' about Louis Partridge?

As it stands, Olivia hasn't discussed who inspired her to write 'The Cure'. Based on her relationship with actor Louis Partridge between 2023 and 2025, people have guessed that it might have written about their past romance. However, as it stands, that is pure speculation.

As always, who inspired the song doesn't really matter. Olivia's music is about how you connect with it personally.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it as soon as Olivia reveals more.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

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