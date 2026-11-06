The true meaning behind Olivia Rodrigo's Take Me Home 4 Christmas lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo Take Me Home 4 Christmas lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Geffen Records

By Sam Prance

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'take me home (4 christmas)' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

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Olivia Rodrigo has just released her first holiday anthem, but what are her 'take me home (4 christmas)' lyrics about?

2026 is truly Olivia Rodrigo's year. In May, she released her Number 1 album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and it's since dominated charts all around the world all year long. If that weren't enough, she launched her own all women festival, Daisy Chain Fields, in August and now she's in the midst of her sold out Unraveled Tour.

To top it all off, Olivia has just put out her first ever Christmas song and fans are living for the meaning behind it.

What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'take me home (4 christmas)' lyrics about?

In 'take me home (4 christmas)', Olivia sings about wanting a boyfriend to take her to his home for Christmas to prove that he's really serious about her: I want you to take me home / And not so we can make out / I want you to take me home / Take me home to your parents' house / I want you to take me home / Show me serious commitment.

Celebrating the release of 'take me home (4 christmas)' on Instagram, Olivia said: "I wrote this song with @dan_nigro and Amy Allen last summer and I’m so happy it’s finally close to Christmastime so I can share it with you guys lol!"

Olivia is yet to say who inspired 'take me home (4 christmas)' but we'll update you if/when she does.

Olivia Rodrigo - 'take me home (4 christmas)' lyrics

VERSE 1

It's the third time this week we've been to this bar

Playing "Joy to the World" on electric guitar

And we're three beers deep and they're closing in ten

Oh boy, don't you know what kind of girl I've been?

I've been patient and merry and kind

And I've been waiting a really long time

CHORUS

I want you to take me home

And not so we can make out

I want you to take me home

Take me home to your parents' house

I want you to take me home

Show me serious commitment

I want you to take me home

Yeah, come on, take me home for Christmas

PRE-CHORUS

Come on, take me home for Christmas

Come on, take me home for Christmas

VERSE 2

Woke up late, but your momma don't care

And she walked in on me in just my underwear

Now your whole family's peeking under the tree

Oh, look at that, a bunch of gifts they got from me

'Cause I'm so thoughtful and merry and kind

And I was waiting a really long time

CHORUS

I want you to take me home

And not so we can make out

I want you to take me home

Take me home to your parents' house

I want you to take me home

Show me serious commitment

I want you to take me home

Yeah, come on, take me home for Christmas

POST-CHORUS

Come on, take me home for Christmas

Come on, take me home for Christmas

BRIDGE

Wanna get drunk with your mother and father

I'd be the coolest in-law daughter

Hungover brunch with you and your sister

Your exes got the summer

Your exes got the summer, but boy, I get the winter

Wanna get drunk with your mother and father (Wishing you happy holidays)

I'd be the coolest in-law daughter (Sent from my boyfriend's parents' place)

Hungover brunch with you and your sister (I'll trim the tree and bake the yule)

Your exes got the summer, but boy, I get the winter (As long as your grandma thinks I'm cool)

OUTRO

Feliz Navidad

And a Happy New Year, woo

I thought you were coming to my house for Christmas this year

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

Olivia Rodrigo tries British pub snacks & reveals her favourite album track | Very British Day Out

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