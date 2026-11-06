The true meaning behind Olivia Rodrigo's Take Me Home 4 Christmas lyrics

6 November 2026, 01:20 | Updated: 6 November 2026, 01:25

Olivia Rodrigo Take Me Home 4 Christmas lyrics meaning explained
Olivia Rodrigo Take Me Home 4 Christmas lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Geffen Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'take me home (4 christmas)' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

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Olivia Rodrigo has just released her first holiday anthem, but what are her 'take me home (4 christmas)' lyrics about?

2026 is truly Olivia Rodrigo's year. In May, she released her Number 1 album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and it's since dominated charts all around the world all year long. If that weren't enough, she launched her own all women festival, Daisy Chain Fields, in August and now she's in the midst of her sold out Unraveled Tour.

To top it all off, Olivia has just put out her first ever Christmas song and fans are living for the meaning behind it.

What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'take me home (4 christmas)' lyrics about?

In 'take me home (4 christmas)', Olivia sings about wanting a boyfriend to take her to his home for Christmas to prove that he's really serious about her: I want you to take me home / And not so we can make out / I want you to take me home / Take me home to your parents' house / I want you to take me home / Show me serious commitment.

Celebrating the release of 'take me home (4 christmas)' on Instagram, Olivia said: "I wrote this song with @dan_nigro and Amy Allen last summer and I’m so happy it’s finally close to Christmastime so I can share it with you guys lol!"

Olivia is yet to say who inspired 'take me home (4 christmas)' but we'll update you if/when she does.

Olivia Rodrigo - 'take me home (4 christmas)' lyrics

VERSE 1
It's the third time this week we've been to this bar
Playing "Joy to the World" on electric guitar
And we're three beers deep and they're closing in ten
Oh boy, don't you know what kind of girl I've been?
I've been patient and merry and kind
And I've been waiting a really long time

CHORUS
I want you to take me home
And not so we can make out
I want you to take me home
Take me home to your parents' house
I want you to take me home
Show me serious commitment
I want you to take me home
Yeah, come on, take me home for Christmas

PRE-CHORUS
Come on, take me home for Christmas
Come on, take me home for Christmas

VERSE 2
Woke up late, but your momma don't care
And she walked in on me in just my underwear
Now your whole family's peeking under the tree
Oh, look at that, a bunch of gifts they got from me
'Cause I'm so thoughtful and merry and kind
And I was waiting a really long time

CHORUS
I want you to take me home
And not so we can make out
I want you to take me home
Take me home to your parents' house
I want you to take me home
Show me serious commitment
I want you to take me home
Yeah, come on, take me home for Christmas

POST-CHORUS
Come on, take me home for Christmas
Come on, take me home for Christmas

BRIDGE
Wanna get drunk with your mother and father
I'd be the coolest in-law daughter
Hungover brunch with you and your sister
Your exes got the summer
Your exes got the summer, but boy, I get the winter
Wanna get drunk with your mother and father (Wishing you happy holidays)
I'd be the coolest in-law daughter (Sent from my boyfriend's parents' place)
Hungover brunch with you and your sister (I'll trim the tree and bake the yule)
Your exes got the summer, but boy, I get the winter (As long as your grandma thinks I'm cool)

OUTRO
Feliz Navidad
And a Happy New Year, woo
I thought you were coming to my house for Christmas this year

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo tries British pub snacks & reveals her favourite album track

Olivia Rodrigo tries British pub snacks & reveals her favourite album track | Very British Day Out

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