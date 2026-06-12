Olivia Rodrigo explains "miserable" meaning behind her Stupid Song lyrics

12 June 2026, 00:00

Olivia Rodrigo explains "miserable" meaning behind her Stupid Song lyrics
Olivia Rodrigo explains "miserable" meaning behind her Stupid Song lyrics. Picture: Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Stupid Song' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the inspiration behind the song.

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Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that Simple Passion by Annie Ernaux inspired the meaning behind her 'stupid song' lyrics.

Ahead of the release of her new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo teased that the project explores all facets of love. The first single 'drop dead' is about the rush of falling in love with someone, 'the cure' is about how love doesn't fix all of your problems and the rest of the album goes in a whole range of directions.

'stupid song' has quickly emerged as a fan favourite but what's Olivia singing about? Here's what she's said about it.

What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Stupid Song' lyrics about?
What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Stupid Song' lyrics about? Picture: Getty

What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Stupid Song' lyrics about?

In 'stupid song', Olivia sings about being so in love with someone that she feels "insane" because of how much space they occupy in her mind. In the chorus, she sings: You're a spark in the dark, in my clothes, I caught aflame / You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name."

Olivia then adds: Oh, my heart made of wax and I'm melting in the sun / I'm the thread on your shirt and it's coming undone / I feel right, I feel wrong, I feel totally insane / And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say.

Discussing the song on the Popcast, Olivia said: "I was really inspired by this book Simple Passion by Annie Ernaux. She’s having this affair with this person and she’s not quite happy, she’s kind of going insane. Everything she does, she’s reminded of this person, the longing overcomes her."

She continued: "I was really inspired by all of the ways in which love makes you insane and miserable. I think that there’s a lot more to mine there than, 'Yay, oh my God, he’s so hot, he loves me.'"

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'stupid song' lyrics about?
Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'stupid song' lyrics about? Picture: Getty

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'stupid song' lyrics about?

Many fans have guessed that Olivia Rodrigo's 'stupid song' lyrics were inspired by her relationship with British actor Louis Partridge as they were dating while she wrote the album. However, Olivia never discloses who inspired her songs directly.

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Stupid Song' lyrics

VERSE 1
New York City's never looked so blue
My friends are smoking blunts in the bathroom
They say that honest love is a cage that makes you feel free
And all the girls at this party are so cool
It's never been a thing that I could do
But I can't help but imagine what you say when you speak with me

CHORUS
You're a spark in the dark, in my clothes, I caught aflame
You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name
I'm the car speeding down the boulevard without a brake
And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say
Oh, my heart made of wax and I'm melting in the sun
I'm the thread on your shirt and it's coming undone
I feel right, I feel wrong, I feel totally insane
And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say

VERSE 2
Walkin' through the park with my head high
Passed all the college girls and the drunk guys
And if there is a god, it's the bond that's between us two (Oh-oh-oh)
Seven nights alone and a skipped meal
I'm sleepin' in a dress and my high heels
And I'm too shy to say or to sing, I dream of you (I dream of you)

CHORUS
You're a spark in the dark, in my clothes, I caught aflame
You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name
I'm the car speeding down the boulevard without a brake
And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say
Oh, my heart made of wax and I'm melting in the sun
I'm the thread on your shirt and it's coming undone
I feel right, I feel wrong, I feel totally insane
And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say

BRIDGE
Every night like the one before
Dream of you from like 1 to 4
Positively and truly sure
Nobody's wanted somebody more
It's the thing that I can't ignore
Tell your friends that you're mine, I'm yours
With a hand on my heart, I swear
Nobody's wanted somebody more
It's the thing that I can't ignore
Tell your friends that you're mine, I'm yours
With a hand on my heart, I swear

PRE-CHORUS
I'm going for you, not going back
Why won't you break the seal when I'm back?

CHORUS
You're a spark in the dark, in my clothes that caught aflame
You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name
I'm the car speeding down the boulevard without a brake
And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say
Oh, my heart made of wax and I'm melting in the sun
I'm the thread on your shirt and it's coming undone
I feel right, I feel wrong, I feel totally insane
And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

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