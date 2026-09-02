How to get Olivia Rodrigo's cheap Silver Star tickets for her Unraveled Tour

2 September 2026, 16:53 | Updated: 2 September 2026, 17:04

How to get Olivia Rodrigo's cheap Silver Star tickets to the Unraveled Tour
How to get Olivia Rodrigo's cheap Silver Star tickets to the Unraveled Tour. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Spotify
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo is selling £25 / $25 / €25 tickets for her Unraveled Tour and you can sign up for them now.

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Didn't get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour and still want to go? You can sign up for cheap Silver Star tickets.

The demand for Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour was so huge that tickets for all 86 arena shows immediately sold out. However, just like the Guts World Tour, Olivia is offering fans who didn't get tickets the chance to see her for just £25, $25 or €25 depending on where you live and you can sign up to try out for Olivia's cheaper Silver Star tickets now.

So how do you sign up for Olivia's Silver Star tickets? Here's a full guide for what to do and when they all go on sale.

How Olivia Rodrigo’s album rollout was almost RUINED

When do Olivia Rodrigo's Silver Star tickets go on sale?

Fans signed up to Olivia's mailing list will have already received an email telling them how to sign up for the chance to buy Silver Star tickets. If you want to try out for them, all you need to do is visit this page and select the country you want to try out for. You will then be taken to Ticketmaster's request page where you need to sign in.

Once you're signed into your Ticketmaster account, simply select the two shows you want to try out for, enter your details and you will then be notified "on or before September 9th" if your request for tickets can be fulfilled.

So make sure to check your emails early next week to see if you've been given the chance to buy tickets.

When do Olivia Rodrigo's Silver Star tickets go on sale?
When do Olivia Rodrigo's Silver Star tickets go on sale? Picture: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

Where are Olivia Rodrigo's Silver Star tickets?

Olivia Rodrigo's Silver Star tickets could be anywhere in the venue you get them for. Fans who successfully get Silver Star Tickets won't find out where they're sat until they pick up their tickets from the venue box office on the night of the show. They could be seated, on the floor, in the Gods or in a limited view section.

If you're looking to buy Silver Star tickets, it's a maximum of two tickets per person.

May the odds be ever in your favour!

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Spills All In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Top 3 Songs & Her Best Lyrics | My Life In 20 Questions

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