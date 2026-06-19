Olivia Rodrigo reveals she rewrote Purple lyrics to change its original meaning

Olivia Rodrigo reveals she rewrote Purple lyrics to change its original meaning. Picture: Getty, Capital

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo's Purple had a completely different meaning when she wrote it.

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Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about the meaning behind 'purple' and why she completely changed the original lyrics.

Olivia Rodrigo's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love follows the full arc of a relationship. At the start, Olivia sings about the rush of falling in love on songs like 'drop dead' and 'stupid song'. However, as the album progresses, the relationship falls apart and Olivia sings about single life on songs like 'expectations' and 'cigarette smoke'.

'purple', in particular, has moved fans to tears with its heartbreaking double meaning. Now, Olivia has revealed that the first version of the song was totally different. She went back and edited the song after a breakup.

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At the start of 'purple', Olivia sings about how amazing it is when your life blends with someone else's when you fall in love with them. Contemplating the joys of love, she sings: And it's crazy / How I used to visit your town like a tourist / Now I got / A local grocery store and a favourite florist.

However, as the song progresses, the lyrics get darker and reflect what it's like to lose yourself in love: It's a small world / When it only can revolve around us two / It's crazy / I had big dreams 'til I tied myself to you / Now I'm all-consumed.

Olivia Rodrigo - purple (Lyric Video)

Discussing it with Capital, Olivia revealed that it was initially a pure love song: "I wrote it a long time ago. 'purple' was one of the first songs which I wrote for the album. I just wrote that poem in my phone: You kiss my neck / Our paths intersect 'til the two lines form a circle / I melt with you your red and my blue and now I see the world in purple.

She then added: "I thought that that was such a beautiful sentiment. So I took it to the studio and we made it into a whole song. It was very sweet at first and a few months later we revisited it and Dan started playing all these really weird guitar things underneath it and I changed the chords and it took on this sort of creepy vibe."

Olivia ended her comments by saying: "We sort of tweaked it to be the beginning of the unravelling in the album. That song is sort of where everything starts to go south." In other words, there's an original demo of 'Purple' that's a pure love song.

Talking about 'purple' on Popcast, Olivia also said "After writing breakup songs, we had the fun challenge of going back and tweaking some of the love songs on the record and making them a little more honest and more sad and creepy."

Olivia also called : "We post mortem went in and changed things."

Olivia Rodrigo - 'purple' lyrics

VERSE 1

It's funny

When your mom shows pictures of you in your school clothes

Your buzzcut

And scrapes on your knees changed, but those eyes I still know

PRE-CHORUS

And it's crazy (It's crazy)

How I used to visit your town like a tourist

Now I got (I got)

A local grocery store and a favourite florist

And so it goes that

CHORUS

You kissed my neck

Made our paths intersect 'til the two lines formed a circle

And I melt with you, your red and my blue

Now I see the world in purple, purple

VERSE 2

Now a toothbrush

A coat and pair of shoes all come in doubles (Doubles, doubles, doubles)

And we fight

Over who I'm hanging out with like a real couple (Couple, couple, couple, couple)

PRE-CHORUS

It's a small world (It's a small world)

When it only can revolve around us two

It's crazy (It's crazy)

I had big dreams 'til I tied myself to you

Now I'm all-consumed

CHORUS

And you kissed my neck

Made our paths intersect 'til the two lines formed a circle

And I melt with you, your red and my blue

Now I see the world in purple, purple

POST-CHORUS

I see the world in, I see the world in purple (Purple, purple, purple)

I see the world in, I see the world in purple (Purple, purple, purple)

OUTRO

Melt with you 'til it all turns black

Are we so in love? Are we too attached?

Melt with you 'til it all turns black

When you smooth it out, but it feels too flat

Melt with you 'til it all turns black

When you get so close and you can't go back

Melt with you 'til it all turns black

Melt with you 'til it just feels sad

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

Olivia Rodrigo - purple (Lyric Video)

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