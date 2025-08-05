When is Olivia Rodrigo's new album out? OR3 release date, title, tracklist, tour and theories

5 August 2025, 17:48

Olivia Rodrigo new album: OR3 release date, title, tracklist, tour, theories and news
Olivia Rodrigo new album: OR3 release date, title, tracklist, tour, theories and news. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, @statsoir via X
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's why fans think Olivia Rodrigo has officially ended the Guts era and launched her OR3 campaign.

Livies assemble! Olivia Rodrigo's Guts era is officially over and fans are convinced her new album, OR3, is days away.

Ever since Olivia Rodrigo released the deluxe version of Guts in 2024, fans have been desperate to see what she does next. In the months since, Olivia hasn't released any new music but she's been playing sold-out shows all around the world on her Guts World Tour. Not only that but Olivia's headlined festivals like Glastonbury and Lollapalooza.

Now, Olivia has wrapped her Guts World Tour and fans think that she has dropped some huge OR3 easter eggs in her final show. With that in mind, here's everything that we know about Olivia's third album so far including the release date, title, tracklist, collaborators, theories, tour and more. Scroll down to see what she's teased so far.

Olivia Rodrigo jokes about her Philipino heritage

When is Olivia Rodrigo releasing her new album?

As it stands, Olivia Rodrigo is yet to say when OR3 is coming out but she ended the final show of her Guts World Tour in Montreal (Aug 3) by giving away her infamous Guts album-cover rings to fans in the audience. Not only that but, Olivia shared a video of the moment on Instagram with the caption: "rings off!!!!! that’s a wrap on guts tour!!!"

On top of that, fans noticed that Olivia wore a red-t-shirt with the number 3 on it during the show. As a result, people are convinced that her third album era is just days or weeks away from starting and could see Olivia switch up her legendary purple colour palette for a red theme.

What is Olivia Rodrigo's new album called?

Again, Olivia is yet to confirm her OR3 title but fans are convinced it will have something to do with the word "star". In her final Guts World Tour show, Olivia appeared to sing "God I don't even know where to star" in her performance of 'Brutal' instead of "start".

Fans have also spotted that all of Olivia's Guts World Tour imagery heavily features stars and Olivia has just released a two-part friendship necklace with Conan Gray. Olivia's necklace is a star that completes Conan's necklace.

Star era incominggggg?

What is Olivia Rodrigo's OR3 tracklist?

Tracklist details for Olivia Rodrigo's OR3 album are currently yet to be revealed. Based on Olivia's past two albums, she'll likely wait until nearer the release date to confirm the full tracklist.

Who has Olivia Rodrigo worked with on OR3?

Again no collaborators have been revealed just yet. However, based on her past album, it's possible that she will reunite with producer Dan Nigro again who worked on Sour and Guts.

Is Olivia Rodrigo going on an OR3 tour?

Olivia is yet to announce any tour information for her third album. We'll update you if and when she does.

