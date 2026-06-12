Who are Olivia Rodrigo's My Way lyrics about? The savage meaning explained

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's My Way lyrics about? The savage meaning explained. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

Here's what Olivia Rodrigo has said about the inspiration behind her 'My Way' lyrics.

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Olivia Rodrigo calls out another girl for trying to date her boyfriend in her 'My Way' lyrics, but who is the song about?

Olivia Rodrigo is no stranger to exploring messy emotions in her music. Whether she's obsessing over her boyfriend's ex in 'obsessed' or singing about feeling envious of other peoples lives in 'jealousy, jealousy', Olivia never shies away from confronting the more complex parts of herself in her music and it's part of the reason why she's so popular.

Olivia's new song 'My Way' is arguably her spiciest song to date and now she's opened up about what inspired it.

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What are Olivia Rodrigo's My Way lyrics about?

In 'My Way', Olivia confronts another woman for getting in her way. In the chorus, Olivia sings: You're in my way now / Don't go, go where you don't belong / Think I can't make out / Ah, ah, how hard you hang on / Kind of insane, how / You keep calling, but you never get the message / It goes my way now.

Making her position even clearer in the bridge, Olivia adds: So where'd you get that confidence from? / Last time that I checked, I won / Let me be direct, "Just stop" / You're being f---ing weird / Maybe I'm a petty b----, but you made me resort to this / That's it, I win.

Whether Olivia is singing about someone interfering in her relationship or her life at large is unclear.

What are Olivia Rodrigo's My Way lyrics about? Picture: Getty

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's My Way lyrics about?

Discussing the inspiration behind 'My Way' on Popcast, Olivia said: "I was just really in the heat of the moment writing it and that’s how it is. Sometimes you’re like, ‘I really need to get this out and I’m f---ing pissed'. Maybe it isn’t the most evolved thing ever to say but I really loved this song and I loved the way it turned out.

She continued: "I was going through some Gwen Stefani vibes in there. But, yeah, I really loved that song. The album isn’t very angry at all and I think that’s the angry touch stone but I’m really proud of it, I stand by it."

As for who the song is about, Olivia hasn't said and likely never will.

Olivia Rodrigo - 'My Way' lyrics

VERSE 1

It's a little hard to stomach all your amateur moves

You'll lose with me, like obviously

But you linger in the air just like a bad perfume

It's getting to me, embarrassingly

PRE-CHORUS

And here's the part where the girl gets pissed

And the girl is me, did you get that hint?

CHORUS

You're in my way now

Don't go, go where you don't belong

Think I can't make out (Oh)

Ah, ah, how hard you hang on

Kind of insane, how

You keep calling, but you never get the message

It goes my way now (Oh)

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

VERSE 2

Man, I wonder what you think, it's gonna go down

You're sending anothеr poem and think that'll let me go

Or maybе you're just tryna to get me riled up now

You're posting another pic, enclosing a note of his

PRE-CHORUS

Well, here's a map of the lines I drew

And some girl steps over and the girl is you

CHORUS

You're in my way now

Don't go, go where you don't belong

Think I can't make out (Oh)

Ah, ah, how hard you hang on

Kind of insane, how

You keep calling, but you never get the message

It goes my way now (Oh)

Ah, ah, ah, ah

BRIDGE

So where'd you get that confidence from?

Last time that I checked, I won

Let me be direct, "Just stop"

You're being fucking weird

Maybe I'm a petty b----, but you made me resort to this

That's it, I win

That's it, I win

CHORUS

You're in my way now

Don't go, go where you don't belong

Think I can't make out (Oh)

Ah, ah, how hard you hang on

Kind of insane, how

You keep calling, but you never get the message

It goes my way now (Oh)

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

OUTRO

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

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