Here's what time Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drop Dead' comes out in the US, UK and beyond

Olivia Rodrigo 'Drop Dead' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond. Picture: Getty, Geffen

By Sam Prance

What time does Olivia Rodrigo release 'Drop Dead'? Everything you need to know about the You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love lead single.

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The wait is nearly over Livies! Olivia Rodrigo's new single 'drop dead' is hours away but what time does it come out?

On April 2nd, Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans by announcing that her new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love will drop worldwide on June 12th. Alongside the striking artwork, which sees her swinging upside down, Olivia teased: I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait for you to hear it." Olivia later announced the lead single 'drop dead'.

As it stands, Olivia has kept details about 'drop dead' under-wraps outside of a short instrumental snippet on social media so fans are desperate to find out what it sounds like. With that in mind, here's everything we know about the song including the 'drop dead' release time, who Olivia wrote it with and what the new single is actually about.

When does Olivia Rodrigo's 'drop dead' come out?

Olivia Rodrigo 'Drop Dead' release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

On April 7th, Olivia Rodrigo announced that 'drop dead' would be coming out on April 17th. She didn't specify a time but it's since been confirmed that the song will have a global release time and come out at 9PM (PT) in the US on April 16th and 12AM (ET) in the US on April 17th.

The exact time that 'drop dead' is released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in. For fans in the UK, the song will come out at 9AM (BST) on Friday April 17th.

Here are the Olivia Rodrigo 'Drop Dead' release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PT) - 9:00PM (April 16th)

United States (ET) - 0:00AM

Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00PM (April 16th)

Canada (Toronto) - 0:00AM

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00AM

Europe (CET) - 6:00AM

South Africa (Central Africa Time) - 6:00AM

India (New Delhi) - 9:00AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00AM

Philippines (Manila) - 12:00PM

Hong Kong - 12:00PM

Singapore - 12:00PM

Australia (Perth) - 12:00PM

Australia (Sydney) - 2:00PM

Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 4:00PM

Find even more time zones here.

What is Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drop Dead' about? Picture: Getty

What is Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drop Dead' about?

As it stands, Olivia Rodrigo is yet to directly open up about the inspiration behind her new song 'drop dead'. However, she did play British Vogue three of her new songs. Describing them, Olivia called them "sad love songs" and said: "I realised all my favourite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them."

Potentially describing 'drop dead', Olivia added: "I’m very stubborn and if I like someone, I’m like, ‘Yo, this is going to happen. This is rare! Let’s do it.’ The person that the song is about is great."

Who did Olivia Rodrigo write 'Drop Dead' with?

Olivia Rodrigo has reunited with her longterm collaborator and producer Dan Nigro on You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love. Dan is most famous for producing Olivia's first two albums Sour and Guts. He has also worked on major projects with huge artists like Chappell Roan, Conan Gray and Lorde.

As well as Dan, Olivia co-wrote 'drop dead' with Amy Allen. Amy previously worked on songs like Olivia's 'pretty isn't pretty', Tate McRae's 'greedy' and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso'.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

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