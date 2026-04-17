Olivia Rodrigo explains real meaning behind her 'Drop Dead' lyrics

17 April 2026, 05:00

Olivia Rodrigo Drop Dead lyrics meaning explained
Olivia Rodrigo Drop Dead lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty, @oliviarodrigo via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Olivia Rodrigo's Drop Dead lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

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Olivia Rodrigo is officially back with a new era and she's opened up about the meaning behind her 'drop dead' lyrics.

Ever since Olivia Rodrigo revealed that her third album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is coming out on June 12th, fans have wanted to hear it. Olivia has since told British Vogue that the album is filled with "sad love songs": "I realised all my favourite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them."

Now, the lead single 'drop dead' is here and Olivia has discussed what inspired the song - including who it's about.

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drop Dead' lyrics about?

Ahead of releasing 'drop dead', Olivia teased glimpses of lyrics on social media. In one video, Olivia unveiled the line: I hope you never finish that beer. In another, she wrote: It's feminine intuition. As for what the new song's about, Olivia appears to have opened up about the meaning in her British Vogue cover story.

In the interview, Olivia played three songs and she explained that the first was inspired by having "premonitions in her relationship" that she calls "feminine intuition". Olivia said: "I’m very stubborn and if I like someone, I’m like, ‘Yo, this is going to happen. This is rare! Let’s do it.'"

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drop Dead' lyrics about?
Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drop Dead' lyrics about? Picture: Getty

Is 'Drop Dead' about Louis Partridge?

Olivia hasn't said directly who inspired 'Drop Dead' but she has told British Vogue: "The person that the song is about is great". Based on her public relationship with actor Louis Partridge between 2023 and 2025, fans believe that the song was possibly inspired by him.

As always, who inspired the song doesn't really matter. Olivia's music is all about how you connect with it personally.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it as soon as Olivia reveals more.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

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