Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating? Here's what she's said about new boyfriend rumours

7 October 2026, 17:07 | Updated: 7 October 2026, 17:44

Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating? Here's what she's said about new boyfriend rumours
Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating? Here's what she's said about new boyfriend rumours. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo has officially set the record straight on her dating life following Julian Croonenberghs photos.

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Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about her dating life and shut down rumours that Julian Croonenberghs is her boyfriend.

Ever since Olivia Rodrigo catapulted to superstardom with 'drivers license', people have unfairly put a microscope on her personal life. Her alleged love triangle with Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter became the subject of intense tabloid scrutiny and, more recently, people became obsessed with her two-year relationship with Louis Partridge.

This year, Olivia has been spotted with Brown University alum and private equity firm HG Capital employee Julian Croonenberghs. Now, Olivia has spoken about the relationship and how it feels to have her love life analysed.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend?
Who is Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend? Picture: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

Who is Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia revealed that Julian Croonenberghs was never actually her boyfriend. She said: "It’s so hard and kind of sad, especially because relationships are supposed to be something private. I feel like every time I go on a casual date with a guy, there’s a picture of it on the internet, which feels really invasive."

Olivia added: "Sometimes you’re out with a guy who’s not your boyfriend, and suddenly the internet’s like, ‘They’re married‘. It actually really sucks, and it feels really invasive. It feels like you’re being stalked and then judged for pictures. Like I said, I’m single, I don’t have a boyfriend."

Olivia Rodrigo previously dated actor Louis Partridge
Olivia Rodrigo previously dated actor Louis Partridge. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Talking about people debating her ethics based on who she was seen with, Olivia said: "To be stalked outside of your home and then these pictures are being used as evidence that you’re a bad person, it’s just the craziest thing. But I know who I am, and I know what my values are, and I try to just hold on to it at the end of the day."

She ended by saying: "I wish that I could be 23 years old and experience life normally."

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

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