Olivia Rodrigo Daisy Chain Fields ticket prices, presale codes, lineup and more

23 June 2026, 11:19

Olivia Rodrigo Daisy Chain Fields ticket prices, presale codes, lineup and more
Olivia Rodrigo Daisy Chain Fields ticket prices, presale codes, lineup and more. Picture: Getty Images, Daisy Chain Fields
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's how to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival featuring artists like Stevie Nicks, Chappell Roan, Doechii and more.

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Livies assemble! Olivia Rodrigo is hosting a new all-women festival but how do you get tickets to Daisy Chain Fields?

On June 22nd, Olivia Rodrigo took to Instagram to announce a new festival called Daisy Chain Fields inspired by Lilith Fair. In a post, Olivia wrote: "Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. i’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!!"

Olivia also revealed that the festival is a non-profit event: "Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls."

When and where is Daisy Chain Fields? How much are tickets and is there a presale? Scroll down for all of the information you need including ticket prices, presale codes, lineup, date, venue and more.

Daisy Chain Fields presale codes: How to find a presale code

As Olivia revealed on Instagram, you can signup for presale access at daisychainfields.com. All you have to do is go to the presale page and enter your email address, phone number and country. You will then receive all of the important presale information you need via email ahead of the official presale taking place.

When is the Daisy Chain Fields presale?

Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields presale kicks off Wednesday, June 24th at 10AM PT. This is 1PM on the east coast and 6PM int he UK. It's currently unclear if there will be additional presales or a general sale so make sure to sing up for the presale fot he best chance of getting tickets.

How much are Daisy Chain Fields tickets?

Daisy Chain Fields has revealed ticket prices up front on their website. The festival is offering a wide range of ticket options including General Admission, General Admission +, VIP and Pit Viewing.

  • General Admission - $250
  • General Admission + - $350
  • VIP - $500
  • Pit Viewing - $1250
When is Daisy Chain Fields? Where is Daisy Chain Fields?
When is Daisy Chain Fields? Where is Daisy Chain Fields? Picture: Daisy Chain Fields

When is Daisy Chain Fields? Where is Daisy Chain Fields?

Daisy Chain Fields is set to take place on August 29th in Irvine California. Specifically, the festival will be held at Great Park and the site includes two main stages: The Marigold Stage and The Dandelion Stage. There will also be a Palm Tree Court, a Philanthropy Village and multiple suites and VIP areas.

Who is on the Daisy Chain Fields lineup?

In her announcement, Olivia unveiled the official Diasy Chains lineup writing: "The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends. i firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that.

In alphabetical order, the lineup is:

  • Bikini Kill
  • Chappell Roan
  • Die Spitz
  • Doechii
  • Eli
  • Garbage
  • KATSEYE
  • Mitski
  • Not For Radio
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Quiet Light
  • Rachel Chinouriri
  • Santigold
  • The Breeders

There will also be performances by special guests Karen O, Sarah McLaughlin and Stevie Nicks.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any future updates.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Spills All In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Top 3 Songs & Her Best Lyrics | My Life In 20 Questions

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