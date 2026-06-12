Olivia Rodrigo calls out her ex in heartbreaking Cigarette Smoke lyrics

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Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Cigarette Smoke' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the emotional song.
Olivia Rodrigo struggles to get over an ex-boyfriend who let her down in her gut-wrenching 'cigarette smoke' lyrics.
Olivia Rodrigo is no stranger to writing evocative ballads that stand the test of time. Her debut single 'drivers license' moved grown men to tears, 'traitor' captured the all-consuming nature of teenage heartbreak and her fan-favourite Guts song 'the grudge' is arguably the most heartbreaking song she's ever written - until now that is.
Olivia's new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love contains multiple emotional ballads and cigarette smoke may be the most stirring of them all. Who is 'cigarette smoke' about though and what is the meaning behind it?
In 'cigarette smoke', Olivia sings about the memory of an ex lingering on her like cigarette smoke against her will. She opens with the lines: Cigarette smoke / The smell that I know / It clings to my clothes / Seeps into my bones. Getting deeper in the pre-chorus, she adds: I regret you / And how long I stayed / I resent you / For not being brave.
As for the chorus, Olivia sings about her ex losing interest in her when things got hard: Tell me something honest so the memories turn dark / You said that I made lovin' look easy / 'Til I made it hard / Give me back my time and I will give you back your heart / I thought that we played the perfect couple / 'Til you didn't want the part.
Based on Olivia's public relationships, fans have speculated that most of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love was inspired by her time dating British actor Louis Partridge. Olivia hasn't said who 'cigarette smoke' is about but there are multiple references that connect it to other songs on the album.
In the second verse, Olivia sings: Some nights can be / So f---ing lonely / But it's better than beggin' for you to stand up for me, honeybee - referencing both 'honeybee' and 'begged'.
In 'honeybee', Olivia refers to her boyfriend as her "honeybee" and 'begged' is about love feeling unsatisfying when you have to beg for it.
Whoever inspired 'cigarette smoke' likely inspired 'honeybee' and 'begged' as well.
VERSE 1
Cigarette smoke
The smell that I know
It clings to my clothes
Seeps into my bones
It's a real quiet house
With the shower left on
Five beers in the fridge and the second car’s gone
PRE-CHORUS
I regret you
And how long I stayed
I resent you
For not being brave, oh-oh
CHORUS
Tell me something honest so the memories turn dark
You said that I made lovin' look easy
'Til I made it hard
Give me back my time and I will give you back your heart
I thought that we played the perfect couple
’Til you didn't want the part
VERSE 2
Some nights can be
So f---ing lonely
But it's better than beggin' for you to stand up for me, honeybee
PRE-CHORUS
I regret you
And what I let slide
I resent you
For taking her side, oh-oh
CHORUS
Tell me something honest so the memories turn dark
You said that I made lovin' look easy
'Til I made it hard
Give me back my time and I will give you back your heart
I thought that we played the perfect couple
'Til you didn't want the part
BRIDGE
It’s bone-dry, bitter and hollow
You’ll be miles away tomorrow
Why'd I try at all?
It’s bone-dry, bitter and hollow
You'll never mend my sorrow
Why'd I try at all?
OUTRO
Tell me somethin' honest so the memories turn dark
Ooh, mm, the memories go dark
The memories go dark
The memories go dark
The memories go dark
Go dark
Go dark
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